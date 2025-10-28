Author Jules’s New Book, “Finding My Way Home: A Journey with PTSD,” is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Life of Abuse, Loss, Recovery, and Triumph

Recent release “Finding My Way Home: A Journey with PTSD” from Page Publishing author Jules is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on her journey to navigate the trials and struggles of her life. Through sharing her story, Jules aims to offer hope to those who have faced similar challenges, encouraging them to never give up.