Author Jules’s New Book, “Finding My Way Home: A Journey with PTSD,” is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Life of Abuse, Loss, Recovery, and Triumph
Recent release “Finding My Way Home: A Journey with PTSD” from Page Publishing author Jules is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on her journey to navigate the trials and struggles of her life. Through sharing her story, Jules aims to offer hope to those who have faced similar challenges, encouraging them to never give up.
New York, NY, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jules, a widow who has been blessed with two children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Finding My Way Home: A Journey with PTSD”: a compelling and heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author’s experiences in overcoming her trials, including years of abuse and a heartbreaking loss, and how she found healing in such a dark time.
“This is the true story of my life, filled with abuse starting at a very early age,” writes Jules. “I didn’t know what love was until I was a teenager, and then I experienced great loss. This goes through my life of abuse and also my psychotherapy. There are different treatments that may or may not work for you. I pray that everyone who reads it will seek treatment if you need to. There is no shame in being a survivor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jules’s riveting account is a moving tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable hardship. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Finding My Way Home: A Journey with PTSD” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, offering a glimmer of light in the darkness for those facing similar challenges in their own lives.
