Author Richie Alvarez’s New Book, “MY DOG, ALLY,” is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Finds a Puppy in an Alley and Ultimately Makes a Lifelong Friend
Recent release “MY DOG, ALLY” from Page Publishing author Richie Alvarez is a riveting story of a young boy who discovers an abandoned puppy in an alley. Unable to leave her alone and scared, the young boy takes her home and the two quickly form a bond that cannot be broken, leading to her staying with him and his parents as her new family.
Odessa, TX, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richie Alvarez, a student, author, and aspiring professional baseball player with a passion for storytelling across multiple mediums, has completed his new book, “MY DOG, ALLY”: a delightful tale that follows an unexpected friendship that forms between a young boy and a lonely puppy he discovers abandoned in an alley.
“One morning, while taking out the trash, I hear a soft whimper echoing through the alley,” writes Alvarez. “Curiosity leads me to a small, scrappy puppy—alone, frightened, but wagging her tail with hope. What would happen to the puppy?
“‘My Dog, Ally’ is a heartwarming story of rescue, friendship, and the unbreakable bond between a boy and his dog. Some friendships are found in the most unexpected places, but once they begin, they last a lifetime.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richie Alvarez’s adorable story will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this stirring tale of lasting friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Alvarez’s tale to life, “MY DOG, ALLY” is sure to leave readers spellbound, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “MY DOG, ALLY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
