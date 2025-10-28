Author Richie Alvarez’s New Book, “MY DOG, ALLY,” is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Finds a Puppy in an Alley and Ultimately Makes a Lifelong Friend

Recent release “MY DOG, ALLY” from Page Publishing author Richie Alvarez is a riveting story of a young boy who discovers an abandoned puppy in an alley. Unable to leave her alone and scared, the young boy takes her home and the two quickly form a bond that cannot be broken, leading to her staying with him and his parents as her new family.