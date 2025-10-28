Author Gregory Cherry’s New Book, “Gentiles We Are ‘The Church’ Under Grace, Not the Law,” is a Fascinating Read That Aims to Correct False Teachings of the Bible

Recent release “Gentiles We Are ‘The Church’ Under Grace, Not the Law: Be Heirs with Christ or Co-Own Heaven” from Page Publishing author Gregory Cherry is a theological work designed to correct common misinterpretations of Holy Scripture. Through his writings, Cherry aims to clarify the path to salvation for those who have fallen prey to false teachings of man.