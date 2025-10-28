Author Gregory Cherry’s New Book, “Gentiles We Are ‘The Church’ Under Grace, Not the Law,” is a Fascinating Read That Aims to Correct False Teachings of the Bible
Recent release “Gentiles We Are ‘The Church’ Under Grace, Not the Law: Be Heirs with Christ or Co-Own Heaven” from Page Publishing author Gregory Cherry is a theological work designed to correct common misinterpretations of Holy Scripture. Through his writings, Cherry aims to clarify the path to salvation for those who have fallen prey to false teachings of man.
Sharpsburg, NC, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Cherry has completed his new book, “Gentiles We Are ‘The Church’ Under Grace, Not the Law: Be Heirs with Christ or Co-Own Heaven”: a thought-provoking series designed to correct the false teachings of the Holy Scripture that will, in turn, illuminate the true path to salvation.
On his inspiration to dispel misinterpretations of Scripture, Gregory writes, “I was watching television early one morning, and I became transfixed on a teacher who was so captivating by teaching directly from the Scriptures that I became a student instantly. From years of absorbing his knowledge, I feel proficient enough to bestow my interpretation to those who seek salvation from the resurrected Jesus Christ. To achieve this status, you must purge yourself of the traditional teachings and become a member of the body of Christ, ‘the church’. Hopefully, each one of you will begin to understand why you are a member of the church and not just a Christian per se. The glaring difference is the path to true salvation, which I will highlight and explain later in my writings.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Cherry’s engaging tale is a valuable resource for anyone interested in truly understanding the Word of God, and separating His commandments and laws from the misunderstandings and misguided influences of man. Based upon years of personal research and studying, Gregory shares his writings in the hope of inspiring others to separate their knowledge of God and His Word from the false teachings of man and truly understand both the Bible and the path to salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Gentiles We Are 'The Church' Under Grace, Not the Law: Be Heirs with Christ or Co-Own Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
