Author Alvin Emil Vopata’s New Book, “Country Roads to Cabanatuan,” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Life Traversing the World to Both Teach and Learn
Recent release “Country Roads to Cabanatuan” from Covenant Books author Alvin Emil Vopata is a compelling autobiographical account that follows the author along his life’s journey across all fifty states and six continents while working in social work and special education, revealing how his time traveling helped him to learn more about life than he ever thought possible.
Antelope, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alvin Emil Vopata, who is now retired after forty-five years in education and three in social work, has completed his new book, “Country Roads to Cabanatuan”: a stirring account that centers around the author’s travels around the world while teaching special education, recounting the life lessons and experiences that have come to define him and his world view.
“Road to Cabanatuan” is the life story of one man’s unexpected experiences in the midst of inconsistencies and incongruities along the way. As a boy, the author explored his world within the limits of his family’s frugal farm in the Kansas Flint Hills where they farmed with work horses and the children attended a public school with only three students.
Although fearful from the effects of isolation and family secrets in his early life, the author writes of his nomadic travels through fifty states and six continents while accepting the challenges of being a social worker and a special education teacher, mostly with visual-impaired students.
Along the way, the author finds fulfillment and enrichment among Filipinos within their vibrant, enlightening lives. The author’s descriptions of transitions from the cornfields of Kansas to the rice fields of Luzon provide varied views of a unique life.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alvin Emil Vopata’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a candid and emotionally raw account with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and compelling, “Country Roads to Cabanatuan” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the incredible truths available to those willing to explore the world beyond their own front yard.
Readers can purchase “Country Roads to Cabanatuan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Road to Cabanatuan” is the life story of one man’s unexpected experiences in the midst of inconsistencies and incongruities along the way. As a boy, the author explored his world within the limits of his family’s frugal farm in the Kansas Flint Hills where they farmed with work horses and the children attended a public school with only three students.
Although fearful from the effects of isolation and family secrets in his early life, the author writes of his nomadic travels through fifty states and six continents while accepting the challenges of being a social worker and a special education teacher, mostly with visual-impaired students.
Along the way, the author finds fulfillment and enrichment among Filipinos within their vibrant, enlightening lives. The author’s descriptions of transitions from the cornfields of Kansas to the rice fields of Luzon provide varied views of a unique life.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alvin Emil Vopata’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a candid and emotionally raw account with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and compelling, “Country Roads to Cabanatuan” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the incredible truths available to those willing to explore the world beyond their own front yard.
Readers can purchase “Country Roads to Cabanatuan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories