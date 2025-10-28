Author Sierra Wright’s New Book, "The Billionaire's Baker," Centers Around a Baker and a Tech CEO Whose Worlds Collide as They Begin Falling for Each Other

Recent release “The Billionaire's Baker” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sierra Wright is a captivating romance novel that follows a young baker named Stella who crosses paths with a powerful tech CEO who is instantly smitten with her. Unsure of what she wants but knowing it may involve him, Stella must find out where her heart lies and the kind of future she longs for.