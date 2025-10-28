Author Sierra Wright’s New Book, "The Billionaire's Baker," Centers Around a Baker and a Tech CEO Whose Worlds Collide as They Begin Falling for Each Other
Recent release “The Billionaire's Baker” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sierra Wright is a captivating romance novel that follows a young baker named Stella who crosses paths with a powerful tech CEO who is instantly smitten with her. Unsure of what she wants but knowing it may involve him, Stella must find out where her heart lies and the kind of future she longs for.
Chandler, AZ, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sierra Wright has completed her new book, “The Billionaire's Baker”: a riveting story of a young baker who becomes the object of a tech CEO’s eye as a budding romance begins blossoming between these two individuals from vastly different worlds.
“Stella works at a cute little bakery all while trying to get her own party planning business up and running and making sure she has enough money to keep food in her fridge,” shares Wright. “With the loss of her parents at a young age, she has learned to live from paycheck to paycheck, and though she finds it hard at times, she manages.
“Asher is a tech company CEO worth billions. He is feared by most and lives his life going from country to country, growing his business. What happens when these two worlds collide? Asher instantly knows what he wants, but Stella is not so sure. Will they ever get on the same page? Will they be able to coexist together, or will everything go up in flames?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sierra Wright’s engaging story will transport readers as they follow along on Stella and Asher’s journey to discover what their relationship might truly hold for the both of them. Character-driven and heartfelt, “The Billionaire’s Baker” weaves a brilliant romance that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Billionaire's Baker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Stella works at a cute little bakery all while trying to get her own party planning business up and running and making sure she has enough money to keep food in her fridge,” shares Wright. “With the loss of her parents at a young age, she has learned to live from paycheck to paycheck, and though she finds it hard at times, she manages.
“Asher is a tech company CEO worth billions. He is feared by most and lives his life going from country to country, growing his business. What happens when these two worlds collide? Asher instantly knows what he wants, but Stella is not so sure. Will they ever get on the same page? Will they be able to coexist together, or will everything go up in flames?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sierra Wright’s engaging story will transport readers as they follow along on Stella and Asher’s journey to discover what their relationship might truly hold for the both of them. Character-driven and heartfelt, “The Billionaire’s Baker” weaves a brilliant romance that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Billionaire's Baker” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories