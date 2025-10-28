P. Manning’s Newly Released "Sunny the Christmas Bunny" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Children’s Story That Teaches the True Meaning of Christmas
“Sunny the Christmas Bunny” from Christian Faith Publishing author P. Manning is a delightful and faith-centered story that introduces young readers to the love and sacrifice of Jesus through charming characters and an engaging Christmas adventure.
Los Angeles, CA, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sunny the Christmas Bunny”: a captivating and faith-filled children’s book that combines imagination, adventure, and biblical lessons. “Sunny the Christmas Bunny” is the creation of published author, P. Manning, who was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and raised in a Southern Baptist family. Manning has always valued imagination, faith, and love. Inspired by her desire to teach young children about Christ’s love in a fun and engaging way, she created Sunny the Christmas Bunny to share the message of God’s unconditional love and sacrifice.
P. Manning shares, “Sunny O’Hare and his best friend, Willow Cotton Bottom, leave their home of Bountiful Meadows to learn about the day Sunny was born—December 25, Christmas Day. While searching for answers to one question, they learn so much more.
Who is the special man also born on that day? Could he truly love everyone in the whole world? Why would he give his life for people he never met?
Sunny and Willow happen upon Timmy, a boy bully who seems angry with the world but, in fact, has questions of his own—like why his parents left him after their car accident. Didn’t they love him?
What they learn on this journey completes them in the most profound way: that this special man, Jesus, is all they need to know.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, P. Manning’s new book is an engaging and meaningful Christmas story that helps children understand the love of Jesus in a joyful, memorable way.
Consumers can purchase “Sunny the Christmas Bunny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sunny the Christmas Bunny”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
