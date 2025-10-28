MyInnerGenius® Launches the AI Readiness Toolkit — a Powerful Suite to Guide Organizations Through the Human Side of AI Transformation

According to McKinsey, 70% of transformation projects fail, not because of technology, but because of people. The AI Readiness Toolkit from MyInnerGenius addresses that challenge by helping organizations accelerate AI transformation through human readiness. A suite of tools including the AI Leadership Accelerator, AI Talent Insight Index, and AI Maturity Benchmark delivers actionable insights and personalized development paths to ensure AI adoption succeeds by focusing on the people driving it.