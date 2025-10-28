MyInnerGenius® Launches the AI Readiness Toolkit — a Powerful Suite to Guide Organizations Through the Human Side of AI Transformation
Naples, FL, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- According to McKinsey, 70% of transformation projects fail — not because of technology, but because of people. The AI Readiness Toolkit from MyInnerGenius® addresses that challenge head-on by helping organizations accelerate AI transformation through human readiness.
This three-part suite — the AI Leadership Accelerator, AI Talent Insight Index, and AI Maturity Benchmark — delivers actionable insights and personalized development paths to ensure AI adoption succeeds by focusing on the people driving it.
- AI Leadership Accelerator – empowers leaders to navigate AI with vision and confidence.
- AI Talent Insight Index – reveals workforce mindsets and capabilities essential for AI success.
- AI Maturity Benchmark – provides a comprehensive view of organizational progress on the AI journey.
Building AI readiness through people, not platforms
“The future of AI isn’t about replacing people — it’s about revealing human potential,” said Dr. Denise Leaser, President, MyInnerGenius. “This toolkit shows organizations where they are, where they want to go, and how to get there — not just technologically, but by aligning their people, purpose, and practices with the future of AI.”
The AI Readiness Toolkit builds on MyInnerGenius’s proven track record in skills intelligence and human-centric innovation. It provides leaders with actionable insights that connect strategy, talent, and technology — creating a roadmap for transformation that drives measurable results.
Most AI initiatives fail not because of technology, but because leaders aren’t ready to lead in an AI-first world. The AI Leadership Accelerator identifies the mindsets, adaptability, and human-centered capabilities needed to drive transformation and inspire teams through change.
The AI Talent Insight Index applies the same advanced methodology across the entire workforce, uncovering the hidden mindsets, capabilities, and growth potential of employees across roles and functions.
At the individual level, it provides each employee with a personalized, prescriptive development plan. At the organizational level, it aggregates the data to reveal enterprise-wide readiness, identifying strengths and highlighting gaps that may slow AI transformation.
A Complete development package — instantly
Once mindsets and capabilities are identified, the Toolkit automatically generates a complete, personalized development package, including:
- A curated playlist of courses (from LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, Skillsoft, YouTube, or a company’s LMS)
- A personalized syllabus and study guide with sample questions
- A detailed list of skills and competencies attained through the learning path
- A psychometrically designed exam to validate mastery
- Complete metadata for a digital credential or certificate of completion, ready to issue immediately
Benchmarking organizational AI maturity
The AI Maturity Benchmark gives organizations an objective view of where they stand on their AI journey and how to climb to the next level. It evaluates leadership alignment, data infrastructure, culture of innovation, and ethical readiness across departments.
Organizations can use it to:
- Benchmark against peers
- Identify focus areas for improvement
- Build a clear, evidence-based transformation roadmap
When reassessed annually, the Benchmark provides measurable proof of progress for boards, investors, and executive teams.
Validated by science and proven in the field
Powered by the validated FutureFocus® framework, the Toolkit provides clear visibility into the human capabilities most critical for a successful AI transformation.
Across industries, institutions, and workforce programs, the AI Readiness Toolkit delivers measurable results:
For enterprises: $7 ROI for every $1 invested in leadership development (HR Dive)
For education (colleges, CTE, apprenticeships): 92% of talent professionals say mindsets matter as much—or more—than hard (technical) skills. (LinkedIn)
For workforce centers: Workers in aligned roles are 2.5× more likely to stay employed beyond 12 months (Harvard Business Review)
“Before working with MyInnerGenius, we were focused almost entirely on technology,” said a Chief Learning Officer at a Fortune 500 technical services company. “These tools shifted our attention to people readiness. Within months, we saw higher adoption rates, more confident leaders, and teams that were excited, not anxious, about AI. It turned uncertainty into measurable progress.”
Empowering inclusive and skills-first transformation
MyInnerGenius® has emerged as a pivotal toolset for organizations building skills-first initiatives. By revealing durable, transferable human capabilities that don’t appear on résumés or transcripts, it opens new pathways for people from all backgrounds — including underserved communities.
- Increases engagement, confidence and agency
- Improves career fit and reduces time-to-competence
- Strengthens culture and lowers attrition
With more than 35 years in HR and management consulting — including work with Google, Amazon, major universities, workforce centers, and the Minnesota Equal Employment Opportunity Commission — MyInnerGenius employs a proprietary, empirically validated approach to identify and develop hidden potential.
Developed by experts in business, psychology, and data science, MyInnerGenius is a woman-owned business dedicated to helping organizations transform with confidence and integrity.
Call to Action:
Visit MyInnerGenius.com to learn more or schedule a no-obligation consultation to see how the AI Readiness Toolkit works.
David Leaser
310-621-2319
www.myinnergenius.com
