Summit Pro Flooring Highlights Growing Demand for Moisture-Resistant Flooring Installation in Asheville, NC

Summit Pro Flooring, a trusted flooring contractor based in Asheville, North Carolina, announced an increased focus on helping homeowners choose flooring solutions that fit the city’s humid, mountain climate. The company recently published an educational guide detailing how residents can select the right materials such as engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank (LVP) to maintain both durability and aesthetic appeal.