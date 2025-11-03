Summit Pro Flooring Highlights Growing Demand for Moisture-Resistant Flooring Installation in Asheville, NC
Summit Pro Flooring, a trusted flooring contractor based in Asheville, North Carolina, announced an increased focus on helping homeowners choose flooring solutions that fit the city’s humid, mountain climate. The company recently published an educational guide detailing how residents can select the right materials such as engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank (LVP) to maintain both durability and aesthetic appeal.
Asheville, NC, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Summit Pro Flooring has released a detailed homeowner resource aimed at helping residents across Western North Carolina make informed decisions about flooring installation in the region’s variable mountain climate. The new guide, available on the company’s website, outlines the best flooring options for Asheville homes, taking into account moisture, temperature, and long-term maintenance.
Asheville’s elevation and humidity levels make proper flooring selection a challenge for many homeowners. According to the U.S. Climate Data Center, the area experiences an average annual humidity of over 70%, which can cause traditional hardwood floors to expand, contract, or warp if not properly installed. To address these challenges, Summit Pro Flooring recommends engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank as top choices for moisture-resistant performance while maintaining the warm, natural look of wood.
The company’s guide breaks down each material’s advantages for Asheville conditions:
Engineered hardwood offers classic appeal with added dimensional stability due to its layered construction.
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) provides exceptional water resistance, making it suitable for basements, kitchens, and rental properties.
Laminate flooring serves as an affordable, versatile alternative with various wood-grain finishes.
Tile flooring remains ideal for bathrooms and other high-moisture areas.
The educational post also emphasizes the importance of professional installation to prevent long-term issues. Proper subfloor preparation, moisture barriers, and manufacturer-approved techniques can extend a floor’s lifespan and preserve warranties. “Homeowners in Asheville deserve flooring that looks great and lasts through every season. Our goal is to provide clear, practical guidance so clients can choose materials that perform well in our local climate,” said a spokesperson from Summit Pro Flooring.
Summit Pro Flooring serves Asheville and nearby communities including Arden, Fletcher, Hendersonville, and Black Mountain. With years of experience in residential and commercial projects, the company continues to support property owners seeking durable, climate-appropriate flooring solutions tailored to Western North Carolina’s environment.
Asheville’s elevation and humidity levels make proper flooring selection a challenge for many homeowners. According to the U.S. Climate Data Center, the area experiences an average annual humidity of over 70%, which can cause traditional hardwood floors to expand, contract, or warp if not properly installed. To address these challenges, Summit Pro Flooring recommends engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank as top choices for moisture-resistant performance while maintaining the warm, natural look of wood.
The company’s guide breaks down each material’s advantages for Asheville conditions:
Engineered hardwood offers classic appeal with added dimensional stability due to its layered construction.
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) provides exceptional water resistance, making it suitable for basements, kitchens, and rental properties.
Laminate flooring serves as an affordable, versatile alternative with various wood-grain finishes.
Tile flooring remains ideal for bathrooms and other high-moisture areas.
The educational post also emphasizes the importance of professional installation to prevent long-term issues. Proper subfloor preparation, moisture barriers, and manufacturer-approved techniques can extend a floor’s lifespan and preserve warranties. “Homeowners in Asheville deserve flooring that looks great and lasts through every season. Our goal is to provide clear, practical guidance so clients can choose materials that perform well in our local climate,” said a spokesperson from Summit Pro Flooring.
Summit Pro Flooring serves Asheville and nearby communities including Arden, Fletcher, Hendersonville, and Black Mountain. With years of experience in residential and commercial projects, the company continues to support property owners seeking durable, climate-appropriate flooring solutions tailored to Western North Carolina’s environment.
Contact
Summit Pro FlooringContact
Andrew Martin
828-216-2709
Andrew Martin
828-216-2709
Categories