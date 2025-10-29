Author Edgar Stiltner’s New Book, “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things,” Continues the Story of King T’Keleth as He & His Brothers Fight an Ancient Evil

Recent release “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things” from Page Publishing author Edgar Stiltner is a compelling tale that centers around King T’Keleth who, along with his older twin brothers, are forced to fight a terrible evil from beyond their world. Knowing that this enemy is intent on destroying everything he loves, Kel must find a way to stop it before it’s too late.