Author Edgar Stiltner’s New Book, “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things,” Continues the Story of King T’Keleth as He & His Brothers Fight an Ancient Evil
Recent release “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things” from Page Publishing author Edgar Stiltner is a compelling tale that centers around King T’Keleth who, along with his older twin brothers, are forced to fight a terrible evil from beyond their world. Knowing that this enemy is intent on destroying everything he loves, Kel must find a way to stop it before it’s too late.
Winnebago, IL, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edgar Stiltner, a veteran of the US Air Force who currently works as an aerospace engineer and technical writer for a major government contractor in the Midwest, has completed his new book, “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things”: a stirring novel that follows a king and his twin brothers who must find a way to stop a destructive ancient evil.
“In book 2 of the ‘Eyes of the Wizard King’ series (‘A Balance in All Things’), King T’Keleth and his older twin brothers, Daniel and Jason, must face evil from outside of their world,” writes Stiltner. “The ancient evil was sent to destroy T’Keleth and bring the universe back into balance. To save everything he loves and holds dear. Kel and his brothers must somehow defeat this enemy without confronting it directly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edgar Stiltner’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on the continuing adventures of King T’Keleth and his kingdom. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things” will keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Eyes of the Wizard King: A Balance in All Things” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
