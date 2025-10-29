Author Stella Odie-Ali’s New Book, "Reflections: A Guyanese Story," Tells Her Powerful Life Story in an Engaging and Own Conversational Style
Recent release “Reflections: A Guyanese Story” from Page Publishing author Stella Odie-Ali is an autobiographical work that reflects on her life as the country undergoes various political, social, and economic changes and how these changes impacted her life.
Fort Meyers, FL, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stella Odie-Ali, a teacher, sociologist, and social worker, has completed her new book, “Reflections: A Guyanese Story”: a compelling autobiography that tells of the love and support of her parents and family as she faces racism, spousal emotional and severe physical abuse, and of her own introspection and determination to rise above her challenges. In this regard, she hopes that similar victims of intimate partner violence would learn and benefit from her experiences.
She tells of her work as a teacher in the beautiful Rupununi Savannahs and later in the entire seventy-three thousand square miles of Guyana’s interior as a Hinterland social worker with specific focus on Guyana’s indigenous peoples, of her ascension to high political office as Guyana’s minister of Home Affairs, of her work as lecturer and head of the Social Work Unit of the University of Guyana, as a consultant to the Commonwealth Youth Program, and of her work-related travels.
Among the institutions where author Stella Odie-Ali studied are the Guyana Teacher Training College; University of Guyana; University of the West Indies in Jamaica, West Indies; Morgan State University, Maryland, USA; Fordham University; and Hunter College of Social Work, CUNY, New York, USA. Among her years of service in her country are those as schoolteacher, social worker, government minister of Home Affairs, consultant to the Commonwealth Youth Program, and lecturer at the University of Guyana.
Among her research activities she has written about are her research on women in agriculture in Guyana and the homeless and mentally ill whom she called the invisible visibles in the streets of Georgetown, Guyana. In 2021, her former students from the University of Guyana, on their website Eagles Empowered to Soar, honored her as Woman of the Year. She has traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean as well as various countries, including Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Europe, Great Britain, and India
Stella Odie-Ali writes, “I am a biracial child. I was born at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 1942, at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in the county of Berbice, British Guiana. My parents were Hilda Bakridan Khan, daughter of East Indian indentured servants Chadania and Sullaiman Khan, and Basil Simon Odie, son of Tidal Ann Henery, the daughter of a freed slave and Oudai, an East Indian indentured servant.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stella Odie-Ali’s memorable account is laced with quotes from her favorite music over the years, Guyanese anecdotes, and humor, some told in her local Guyanese dialect.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Reflections: A Guyanese Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
