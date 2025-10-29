Author Walter Reed’s New Book, “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey,” Chronicles the Author’s Time Working at the American Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia
Recent release “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey” from Page Publishing author Walter Reed documents the author’s experiences working as a Marine Security Guard for the American embassy in Jakarta. From his personal adventures to the broader, ongoing political landscape in Indonesia, Reed’s journey is an eye-opening account that will transport readers with each turn of the page.
Stockton, CA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Walter Reed, a veteran of the Marine Corps who worked in IT for thirty-four years as a computer operator, network administrator, desktop support tech, and technical phone support tech, has completed his new book, “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey”: a compelling memoir that recounts the author’s experiences as a Marine Security Guard at the U.S. embassy in Jakarta.
“I have had the desire to write this book for forty years before finally taking the plunge,” writes Reed. “The book encompasses the entire time I spent working at the American embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, as a Marine Security Guard. It follows all the adventures and misadventures of myself and the entire detachment I was assigned to and the eight Marines I worked with there. I also followed the political landscape in Indonesia at the time as well as embassy life and politics and life within my detachment. But most of the book details my desire to learn about and experience everything Indonesian and how I mostly accomplished that with the help of my Indonesian girlfriend, Neneng.”
Published by Page Publishing, Walter Reed’s enthralling autobiographical account will take readers on a personal journey to discover the ins and outs of embassy life and politics, viewing Jakarta and Indonesian culture through the author’s lens. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine’s Odyssey” is a thrilling memoir that will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“I have had the desire to write this book for forty years before finally taking the plunge,” writes Reed. “The book encompasses the entire time I spent working at the American embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, as a Marine Security Guard. It follows all the adventures and misadventures of myself and the entire detachment I was assigned to and the eight Marines I worked with there. I also followed the political landscape in Indonesia at the time as well as embassy life and politics and life within my detachment. But most of the book details my desire to learn about and experience everything Indonesian and how I mostly accomplished that with the help of my Indonesian girlfriend, Neneng.”
Published by Page Publishing, Walter Reed’s enthralling autobiographical account will take readers on a personal journey to discover the ins and outs of embassy life and politics, viewing Jakarta and Indonesian culture through the author’s lens. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine’s Odyssey” is a thrilling memoir that will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories