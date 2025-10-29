Author Walter Reed’s New Book, “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey,” Chronicles the Author’s Time Working at the American Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia

Recent release “Indonesia: A Journal of One Marine's Odyssey” from Page Publishing author Walter Reed documents the author’s experiences working as a Marine Security Guard for the American embassy in Jakarta. From his personal adventures to the broader, ongoing political landscape in Indonesia, Reed’s journey is an eye-opening account that will transport readers with each turn of the page.