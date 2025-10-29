Jeremiah Montes’s New Book, “Jerry Goes to the ER,” is a Lovely Read That Turns a Moment of Fear Into a Lesson in Bravery
Recent release “Jerry Goes to the ER” from Page Publishing author Jeremiah Montes is a lighthearted storybook that helps little kids face medical fears with courage and smiles.
Gig Harbor, WA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeremiah Montes, a creative and dedicated author who empowers children, has completed his new book, “Jerry Goes to the ER”: a colorful book that tackles a common childhood fear with a reassuring message that it’s perfectly normal for a child to get scared, and it’s always okay to also ask for help.
Through the story of Jerry and his unexpected visit to the ER, little ones learn that doctors and nurses are helpers and are not as scary as they seem.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeremiah Montes’s playful children’s book highlights that real courage means reaching out for help when you need it.
This bubbly tale reassures young readers that the emergency room is not so scary after all and bravery comes in all sizes.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Jerry Goes to the ER” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Categories