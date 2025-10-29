Author Kevin Croston’s New Book, "Emory and Waylon," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy and His Dog Who Help Rescue a Toad Trapped in a Hole in Their Yard
Recent release “Emory and Waylon” from Page Publishing author Kevin Croston is a captivating story that centers around a young boy named Emory and his best friend, a large dog named Waylon. The two enjoy spending their day playing together, but one day they must come to the rescue of a new friend they discover in their backyard.
Painted Post, NY, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Croston has completed his new book, “Emory and Waylon”: a heartfelt story of a young boy and his dog who must save the day when they find a toad stuck in a hole with no way to get out.
“Emory is a small boy. Waylon is a big—a very big—dog,” writes Croston. “Join them for their first adventure as they experience life and help out a new friend along the way!”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Croston’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Emory and Waylon’s adventures, discovering the importance of helping others in need. With colorful artwork to help bring Croston’s story to life, “Emory and Waylon” is sure to delight readers, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Emory and Waylon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Emory is a small boy. Waylon is a big—a very big—dog,” writes Croston. “Join them for their first adventure as they experience life and help out a new friend along the way!”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Croston’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Emory and Waylon’s adventures, discovering the importance of helping others in need. With colorful artwork to help bring Croston’s story to life, “Emory and Waylon” is sure to delight readers, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Emory and Waylon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories