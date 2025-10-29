Author Kevin Croston’s New Book, "Emory and Waylon," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy and His Dog Who Help Rescue a Toad Trapped in a Hole in Their Yard

Recent release “Emory and Waylon” from Page Publishing author Kevin Croston is a captivating story that centers around a young boy named Emory and his best friend, a large dog named Waylon. The two enjoy spending their day playing together, but one day they must come to the rescue of a new friend they discover in their backyard.