Author Tim Reynolds’s New Book, "Sand to Save: Book 3," is a Riveting Novel That Continues the Story of Sam and Emily as They Work to Help Others Improve Their Lives
Recent release “Sand to Save: Book 3” from Page Publishing author Tim Reynolds is a fascinating novel that centers around the continuing story of Sam and Em, who attempt to continue their work to help others while managing their growing family. Dedicated to their scientific achievements, the two must find a way to still help others despite their duties at home.
Baker City, OR, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tim Reynolds has completed his new book, “Sand to Save: Book 3”: a captivating tale that follows Sam and Emily as they navigate handling both their growing business and their growing family.
“Em and Sam have been working on life’s benefit that they have received from a strong family that is growing bigger,” shares Reynolds. “These people sharing the benefits from Em and Sam’s diner and science experiments give a catalyst to the story. They are trying to give other ways to use his theories to benefit life and open the minds and bodies to the powers that assist within their grasp.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Reynolds’s enthralling tale is the author’s latest follow-up to his novels “Cans of Heat” and “The Hole Thing,” promising to continue the saga of Sam, Emily, and their scientific work to help others. With a fourth book on the way, “Sand to Save: Book 3” is sure to keep readers spellbound and eager for more with each turn of the page.
