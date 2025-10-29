Author Vincent Franzeo’s New Book, "Under the Amalfi Sun," is a Thrilling Tale of a Young Chef Whose Life is Upended After Witnessing a Gruesome Mafia Murder

Recent release “Under the Amalfi Sun” from Page Publishing author Vincent Franzeo is a gripping tale of a chef living an idyllic life on the Amalfi Coast until witnessing a Mafia murder puts him directly in harm’s way. Now fearing for his life, young Franco will be forced to fight for his life as his once beautiful home turns into a place of untold dangers.