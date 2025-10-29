Author Vincent Franzeo’s New Book, "Under the Amalfi Sun," is a Thrilling Tale of a Young Chef Whose Life is Upended After Witnessing a Gruesome Mafia Murder
Recent release “Under the Amalfi Sun” from Page Publishing author Vincent Franzeo is a gripping tale of a chef living an idyllic life on the Amalfi Coast until witnessing a Mafia murder puts him directly in harm’s way. Now fearing for his life, young Franco will be forced to fight for his life as his once beautiful home turns into a place of untold dangers.
Henderson, NV, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vincent Franzeo, a former pro athlete who fell in love with food at an early age, has completed his new book, “Under the Amalfi Sun”: a riveting novel that follows a young chef whose simple life of food is turned upside down when he witnesses a Mafia murder that leads him down a twisted path in his fight for survival.
“Franco is a young chef, passionate about his craft and deeply rooted in the traditions of the Amalfi Coast,” writes Franzeo. “His life revolves around the vibrant rhythm of his kitchen, the delicate balance of flavors, and the comforting familiarity of his family. But this carefully constructed world is shattered when he witnesses a brutal Mafia murder an event that throws him headlong into the dark and dangerous underbelly of his seemingly idyllic hometown. Suddenly, his life becomes a high-stakes game of survival, where every ingredient, every recipe, holds the potential for both creation and destruction.
“The story unfolds through the sharp lens of Franco’s experiences, weaving together the thrilling pace of a crime thriller with the sensory richness of a culinary memoir. Expect vivid descriptions of sun-drenched landscapes, bustling kitchens, and delectable Italian cuisine, all meticulously crafted to immerse you in the heart of the Amalfi Coast.
“But beneath the surface of this picturesque setting lurks a chilling reality, a brutal world where loyalty is a fragile commodity and betrayal lurks around every corner. Franco’s journey is not merely a fight for survival; it’s a battle for his dreams, his identity, and his very soul. It’s a story of unexpected alliances, daring escapes, and the ultimate price one might pay for truth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Franzeo’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover a world where the sweetness of a ripe tomato can coexist with the bitter taste of vengeance, a world where the sun’s warmth is a deceptive cloak for the chilling reality of organized crime’s reach. Through Franco’s eyes, readers will experience the heart-pounding suspense, the darkly comedic moments, and the profound emotional depth that lies hidden beneath the Amalfi sun.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Under the Amalfi Sun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Categories