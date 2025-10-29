Author Ryan Dufour’s New Book, "Able the Sable," is a Charming Story of a Sable Antelope Who is Bullied for His Size, But Has the Last Laugh When His Size Saves the Day

Recent release “Able the Sable” from Covenant Books author Ryan Dufour is a riveting story of a sable antelope named Able, who is constantly made fun of for his larger size by the rest of the antelope village. But when the village needs someone to protect them, Able steps up and is soon celebrated for his unique gifts that were once mocked.