Author Ryan Dufour’s New Book, "Able the Sable," is a Charming Story of a Sable Antelope Who is Bullied for His Size, But Has the Last Laugh When His Size Saves the Day
Recent release “Able the Sable” from Covenant Books author Ryan Dufour is a riveting story of a sable antelope named Able, who is constantly made fun of for his larger size by the rest of the antelope village. But when the village needs someone to protect them, Able steps up and is soon celebrated for his unique gifts that were once mocked.
Sealy, TX, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Dufour, who resides in Sealy, Texas, with his family, has completed his new book, “Able the Sable”: a stirring tale of a sable antelope who proves his bullies wrong when he is able to use his larger size to protect the antelope village.
With a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master’s in Educational Leadership, Ryan Dufour’s eighteen-plus years of teaching have helped him stay creative in his writing endeavors. A great advocate of readers theatre and other innovative literacy methods, he believes in keeping the fun in teaching English language arts.
“‘Able the Sable’ was a kind and gracious antelope,” writes Dufour. “Though he was a bit bigger than the rest of the antelopes, he was as sweet as could be. Some of the other antelopes at Sable Elementary were not as sweet. They made fun of Able’s size. Little did they know, his size would come in handy in the near future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ryan Dufour’s new book is partly from a lesson the author was teaching his seventh-grade students, as well as his daughter and his mother’s love of reading and writing. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message, “Able the Sable” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Able the Sable” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories