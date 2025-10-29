Author Robert "Bobby" Wright’s New Book, “Self-Destruction...But God!” is a Faith-Based Memoir That Explores How God Intervened in the Author’s Self-Destructive Path

Recent release “Self-Destruction...But God!” from Covenant Books author Robert "Bobby" Wright is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to discover how the Lord stepped in and stopped the author from continuing down his path of self-destruction, leading him to find peace and fulfillment in all aspects of his life through faith.