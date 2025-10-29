Author Robert "Bobby" Wright’s New Book, “Self-Destruction...But God!” is a Faith-Based Memoir That Explores How God Intervened in the Author’s Self-Destructive Path
Recent release “Self-Destruction...But God!” from Covenant Books author Robert "Bobby" Wright is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to discover how the Lord stepped in and stopped the author from continuing down his path of self-destruction, leading him to find peace and fulfillment in all aspects of his life through faith.
Virginia Beach, VA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert "Bobby" Wright has completed his new book, “Self-Destruction...But God!”: a powerful and deeply personal account that documents how the author, after years of self-destructive behavior, was saved through his faith in the Lord, revealing how God intervened to turn his life around.
Wright asks, “Are you disgruntled, dissatisfied, discontented, aggrieved, resentful, fed up, displeased, unhappy, disappointed, suicidal, disaffected, malcontented, sad, upset, let down, downcast, downhearted, depressed, dispirited, discouraged, despondent, dismayed, crestfallen, distressed, chagrined, disenchanted, feel like a failure, disillusioned, lonely (loner), frustrated, feel passed over, stuck, disconnected, feeling out of place, always negative, tired of racist comments at your workplace, and tired of hints or being told by others, 'You’re not wanted there,' 'You don’t fit in,' and 'We don’t like y’all.' Is your environment not conducive or impossible to work effectively? Do your coworkers make the environment uncomfortable?
“I’ve experienced all these!
“How about you?
“But God, but God, but God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert "Bobby" Wright’s new book will offer hope and inspiration to many who feel lost on their life’s journey, reminding them that God is always there to listen and guide them through whatever struggles they may be experiencing to help them see the brighter days that are possible.
Readers can purchase “Self-Destruction...But God!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Wright asks, “Are you disgruntled, dissatisfied, discontented, aggrieved, resentful, fed up, displeased, unhappy, disappointed, suicidal, disaffected, malcontented, sad, upset, let down, downcast, downhearted, depressed, dispirited, discouraged, despondent, dismayed, crestfallen, distressed, chagrined, disenchanted, feel like a failure, disillusioned, lonely (loner), frustrated, feel passed over, stuck, disconnected, feeling out of place, always negative, tired of racist comments at your workplace, and tired of hints or being told by others, 'You’re not wanted there,' 'You don’t fit in,' and 'We don’t like y’all.' Is your environment not conducive or impossible to work effectively? Do your coworkers make the environment uncomfortable?
“I’ve experienced all these!
“How about you?
“But God, but God, but God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert "Bobby" Wright’s new book will offer hope and inspiration to many who feel lost on their life’s journey, reminding them that God is always there to listen and guide them through whatever struggles they may be experiencing to help them see the brighter days that are possible.
Readers can purchase “Self-Destruction...But God!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories