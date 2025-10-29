Author Eric McCorkle’s New Book, “The Perfect Weapon,” is a gripping thriller that centers around a terrorist attack that poisons the water supply of America

Recent release “The Perfect Weapon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric McCorkle is a compelling novel that follows the chaos that ensues after a terrorist group unleashes a deadly parasite in America’s water supply. Desperate to put an end to this attack, the government launches a counterstrike as scientists race to discover an antidote.