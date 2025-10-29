Author Eric McCorkle’s New Book, “The Perfect Weapon,” is a gripping thriller that centers around a terrorist attack that poisons the water supply of America
Recent release “The Perfect Weapon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric McCorkle is a compelling novel that follows the chaos that ensues after a terrorist group unleashes a deadly parasite in America’s water supply. Desperate to put an end to this attack, the government launches a counterstrike as scientists race to discover an antidote.
Gatesville, TX, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eric McCorkle has completed his new book, “The Perfect Weapon”: a riveting and potent drama that centers around a terrorist plot to destroy America via its water supply, resulting in the deaths of thousands as the government attempts to find a solution before it’s too late.
“In my book, ‘The Perfect Weapon,’ a group of terrorists develop a weapon that contaminates 90 percent of America’s water supply,” writes McCorkle. “Because we as a people, and we as a nation, have become so reliant on bottled and safe water, we are easy marks for these terrorists.
“There is a parasite that lives in stagnant water that, once ingested, is mostly fatal because it lives in our bloodstream and migrates to our brain, where it wreaks havoc and finally kills the host. These terrorists find this parasite and modify it so it can be dehydrated or frozen, and nothing, including modern antibiotics, can kill it except boiling it.
“Once a large-enough supply of dehydrated parasites are produced, these terrorists hire a pilot and copilot to fly this deadly cargo over the reservoirs that provide water for the one hundred largest cities in the US. This cargo is then released by the preprogrammed flight of the plane.
“After a few weeks, the results of the parasite infection begin to raise its ugly head. Thousands of Americans begin to get sick and, as there is no antidote, await a long and painful death because the American scientific community and esteemed government said this couldn’t happen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric McCorkle’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on this heart-pounding thrill ride, where the fate of America hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Perfect Weapon” is sure to leave readers spellbound, eager for more with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Perfect Weapon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
