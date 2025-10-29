Author Emil Lukstein’s New Book, "Spiritual Nutrition for the Christian," is a Book of Topical Studies Meant to Feed Readers’ Spirits and Empower Them to be More Faithful
Recent release “Spiritual Nutrition for the Christian” from Page Publishing author Emil Lukstein is a powerful, devotional book that brings forth the Message of Discipleship to all readers looking to strengthen their relationship with and understanding of the Bible.
New York, NY, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emil Lukstein, a nondenominational Christian, has completed his new book, “Spiritual Nutrition for the Christian”: a moving spiritual work that empowers Christians to read and understand the Bible.
Author Emil Lukstein holds several certificates in Christian Biblical Studies and has served in various ministries over the years. He served in such ministries as the city food bank, the church bus ministry, and the door-to-door outreach and street outreach ministries as well. Emil draws from his many years “Fighting the Good Fight” of the Christian Faith, but mostly from his many hours of Biblical studies in order to be able to put this book of various topical Biblical studies, Spiritual Nutrition for the Christian, together for fellow Christian brothers and sisters for the purposes of teaching, edification, and discussion.
Lukstein writes, “I know that there will be those who will say ‘Now, wait a minute! Paul spoke of Christ in Hebrews 5:7 saying, “Who in the days of His flesh, when He had offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto Him that was able to save Him ‘from death’ and was heard in that He feared.”’ They will say that this scripture proves that Christ was talking about His death on the Cross. So, you’re wrong. Oh, am I? Well, let’s take a look. Now, I’m not going to do all the work for you; however, I will say that it would not be a bad argument for anyone who hasn’t been taught or skilled in how to be able to find and use the right tools in order to get the ‘real truth’ from the Bible. With that being said, I will tell you that in order to find out what this verse was truly saying to us, we need a Greek dictionary with Classical Greek. Concerning the word from here, all one really needs to know is NOT from death, for the Greek word here is ek, NOT apo. A word to the wise is sufficient.”
Published by Page Publishing, Emil Lukstein’s impactful work explores the meaning of discipleship and apostleship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Spiritual Nutrition for the Christian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
