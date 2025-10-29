P. E. Hittle’s New Book "Wolf Spider World," a Gripping Novel That Follows Space Colonists Who Must Quickly Learn to Survive a Harsh New Planet and Become Self-Supportive
Battle Ground, WA, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P. E. Hittle has completed his most recent book, "Wolf Spider World": a riveting tale that offers readers a unique look at future Earth, space travel, and the adventures of colonizing a new planet as a survivor of a new planet.Colonists from escape PODs must cope with inhabitants and animals who are more intelligent and fearful in guile and size.
“This is the story of the colonists and crew of the test colony transport ship—the UES Metis on planet 4824,” writes Hittle. “The landing system had just sounded that the massive stabilizers had been extended and stabilization had been achieved. The crew gave a sigh of relief when the ship gave a great shudder and a bloodcurdling sound of metal being rendered apart. The communications went down, hatch locks were engaged, and fourteen survival pods were ejected.
“When Corik came to, the pod instruments were dead. He cranked the manual override and released himself. Looking around, he saw the ship in the distance. Many questions came to mind as he started jogging toward it. Things like why was he unconscious? Why was there smoke coming from the ship? Why was his escape pod ejected, and were there more pods ejected or was his the only one. Again why, was he ejected? His hike back to the Metis soon became a race for his life as a monstrosity of a creature charged after him. If he could make it to the ship and a hatch was open when he got there, he might just survive this race.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. E. Hittle’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic sci-fi tale, where danger and suspense lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Wolf Spider World” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Wolf Spider World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
