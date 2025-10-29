Luhen Meneghin’s New Book, "The Hairy King," is a Charming Fairytale That Centers Around a King Who Must Change His Ways After Being Cursed to Have His Hair Grow Wild
New York, NY, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Luhen Meneghin, who has received awards in literature, music, and research, has completed his most recent book, “The Hairy King”: a riveting story that follows King Oshniel, whose bad temper leads to a terrible curse that causes his hair to grow long and wild, no matter what he tries to do about it.
“How could a king’s hair grow to such an incredible volume? What could have been the reason for that to happen?” asks Meneghin. “Let’s find out together as we read this fantastic tale about King Oshniel, the ruler over the mythical land of Mozaikus, and the circumstances that have brought this odd predicament on his head. Let’s learn about the valiant Prince Belthor and Altivanna, the powerful fairy. Let’s discover the magic and the drama that permeate this beautiful, curious and exciting story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Luhen Meneghin’s book originally began as a story the author would tell to his children when they were young, and promises to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on King Oshniel’s journey to change his ways before it’s too late. With colorful artwork to help bring Meneghin’s story to life, “The Hairy King” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Hairy King” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
