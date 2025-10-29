Kyler Williams’s New Book, "The System Within," Centers Around an Average Family Man Whose Life is Changed After Developing Abilities He Must Use to Protect Mankind
St. Louis, MO, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kyler Williams, who has worn many hats, from bartender to medical professional, has completed his most recent book, “The System Within”: a compelling novel of a family man who somehow develops powers that he will need to use against various dark forces that are out to get him.
“An ordinary family man’s life is irrevocably altered when he’s enveloped by a strange yet luminous light,” writes Williams. “This newfound power grants him unimaginable abilities, but it also attracts the attention of dangerous forces that seek to destroy him. Can he master his extraordinary gifts and use them to protect humanity, or will his newfound power ultimately unleash a devastating apocalypse?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kyler Williams’s book will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on this riveting thrill ride, where mastering his powers are only the beginning of the protagonist’s journey to save the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The System Within” is sure to weave a spellbinding experience with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The System Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“An ordinary family man’s life is irrevocably altered when he’s enveloped by a strange yet luminous light,” writes Williams. “This newfound power grants him unimaginable abilities, but it also attracts the attention of dangerous forces that seek to destroy him. Can he master his extraordinary gifts and use them to protect humanity, or will his newfound power ultimately unleash a devastating apocalypse?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kyler Williams’s book will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on this riveting thrill ride, where mastering his powers are only the beginning of the protagonist’s journey to save the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The System Within” is sure to weave a spellbinding experience with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The System Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories