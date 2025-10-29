Kim Knights’s Newly Released “Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul” is a Reflective Collection of Essays on Faith, Life, and Meaningful Contemplation

“Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Knights is a debut collection that invites readers to rediscover the art of reflection and thoughtful pondering in everyday life, offering insights on faith, self-discovery, and human connection.