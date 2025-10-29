Kim Knights’s Newly Released “Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul” is a Reflective Collection of Essays on Faith, Life, and Meaningful Contemplation
“Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Knights is a debut collection that invites readers to rediscover the art of reflection and thoughtful pondering in everyday life, offering insights on faith, self-discovery, and human connection.
Carrollton, TX, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul” is a collection of essays from the inaugural year of Knights’ Substack stack, “Ponder This.”
Kim shares, “It’s my hope that this compilation of my first year’s essays invites readers to rediscover the pleasure of pondering—quietly, deeply, and meaningfully—in a world where the art of thoughtful conversation and reflection is fading.” Knights’ encouraging and uplifting voice emerged from the conflict between the solitude of a pandemic and the cacophony of social media.
Due to the domineering influence of social media narratives, conversations have become cursory, leaving little room for true human connection or understanding. “Ponder This” seeks to change that. Through her musings guided by a spiritual thread, these narratives explore how our thoughts can change, evolve, and transform when we take the time to honestly listen and consider the world around us.
Spanning the initial year of Knights’ Substack pondering, this collection offers hopeful perspectives on everyday things in everyday ways, providing reflective exploration into one's inner self, beliefs, and connections to others. Whether grappling with profound questions or finding meaning in still moments, “Ponder This” is a guide to embracing an insightful spirit in a time when everything is worthy of contemplation.
This book is not just a collection of thoughts—it is an invitation to pause, to wonder, and to engage in meaningful reflection.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Knights’s new book encourages readers to embrace introspection and spiritual growth.
Kim is a lifelong Texan and preacher’s daughter whose faith has guided her all her life. A graduate of Texas Christian University with a degree in journalism and public relations, she built a successful twenty-five-year career in marketing/PR while also embracing her roles as wife, mother, and writer. Residing in Texas, she treasures family life, her Shih Tzu Bruno, and continues to find inspiration in her journey of faith through everyday experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ponder This: The ponderings of a hopeful soul”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866554-0919.
