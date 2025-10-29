Kevin Johnson and Ronn Henman’s Newly Released “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Perseverance, and the Power of Hope
“The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me: Reflections of Saying “Yes” to Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Johnson with Ronn Henman shares the powerful, faith-driven journey of a man who defied medical odds and embraced a life full of gratitude, love, and resilience.
Spring Arbor, MI, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me: Reflections of Saying “Yes” to Life”, an uplifting and deeply personal memoir of survival and spiritual strength, is the creation of published author Kevin Johnson with Ronn Henman.
Johnson and Henman share, “A compilation of stories of Kevin Johnson, a man who was diagnosed with renal kidney disease when he was ten years old, saying “Yes” to life. Kevin has survived four kidney transplants and many years of dialysis including at-home dialysis among other serious health problems.
Even though Kevin’s doctors told him he would die before the age of nineteen, with God’s help, Kevin is now sixty-seven years old and has a wonderful family (his wife Peggy, their two children and five grandchildren).
Kevin has experienced many life lessons during his chronic illness that he would like to share with those who read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Johnson with Ronn Henman’s new book offers readers a heartfelt reminder that no diagnosis or circumstance is greater than God’s grace. It’s a story of endurance, miracles, and unwavering faith that aims to uplift and encourage anyone facing life’s toughest challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me: Reflections of Saying “Yes” to Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me: Reflections of Saying “Yes” to Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson and Henman share, “A compilation of stories of Kevin Johnson, a man who was diagnosed with renal kidney disease when he was ten years old, saying “Yes” to life. Kevin has survived four kidney transplants and many years of dialysis including at-home dialysis among other serious health problems.
Even though Kevin’s doctors told him he would die before the age of nineteen, with God’s help, Kevin is now sixty-seven years old and has a wonderful family (his wife Peggy, their two children and five grandchildren).
Kevin has experienced many life lessons during his chronic illness that he would like to share with those who read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Johnson with Ronn Henman’s new book offers readers a heartfelt reminder that no diagnosis or circumstance is greater than God’s grace. It’s a story of endurance, miracles, and unwavering faith that aims to uplift and encourage anyone facing life’s toughest challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me: Reflections of Saying “Yes” to Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Thing That Ever Happened To Me: Reflections of Saying “Yes” to Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories