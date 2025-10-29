Charles L. Barnett Jr.’s Newly Released “Travelor’s Guide to Ship Museums in the United States” is a Fascinating Resource for History Enthusiasts and Travelers Alike
“Travelor’s Guide to Ship Museums in the United States” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles L. Barnett Jr. is an engaging reference that blends the author’s lifelong passion for naval history with practical tools for planning trips to historic ships across the nation.
Galena, OH, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Travelor’s Guide to Ship Museums in the United States”: a comprehensive and accessible guidebook designed to help readers explore America’s maritime heritage. “Travelor’s Guide to Ship Museums in the United States” is the creation of published author, Charles L. Barnett Jr., who was born in 1956 in Greenville, South Carolina, and is a 1979 graduate of The Ohio State University NROTC Program who served as a Navy Supply Corps officer from 1979 to 1985. He later earned degrees in computer programming and business administration, culminating in an MBA from Central Michigan University. His naval service included assignments aboard the USS Detroit (AOE-4) and USS South Carolina (CGN-37), as well as roles in Columbus, Ohio. Following his military career, he worked with the Defense Logistics Agency as a contracting officer until his 2018 retirement, completing over thirty-eight years of federal service. A lifelong model builder and ship enthusiast, Barnett’s passion for travel, adventure, and naval history inspires his writing, which seeks to educate readers about ships and encourage visits to historic vessels.
Barnett shares, “This book comes from the author’s passion for traveling, learning, and exploring new adventures. Additionally, a love ships of many types—from the US Navy, the US Coast Guard, other nations—and the contribution of all of them to the history of the United States of America.
This book’s intention is to provide the reader with a guide to plan trips to the ship museums in the United States.
Although there seems to be a rather small market for “coffee-table books,” this book is intended as such.
The first part is organized to list the ship museums as follows: (1) by state, (2) by city, and (3) by ship’s name.
The second part contains the appendixes, which organize the ships to aid the reader as follows:
Database One listing is as follows: (1) by state, (2) by city, (3) by hull number (if it applies), (4) by page number, (5) by telephone number, (6) by email address, (7) by ship type, and (8) by information source.
Database Two listing is as follows: (1) ships name—in more than one way, for example, “USS Alabama” and “Alabama, USS”; (2) by hull number (if it applies); (3) by state; (4) by city; (5) by page number; (6) by phone number; and (7) by email address.
The sources of the information are listed in the PREFACE of this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles L. Barnett Jr.’s new book is an invaluable tool for anyone eager to discover and experience the nation’s preserved ships firsthand.
Consumers can purchase “Travelor’s Guide to Ship Museums in the United States” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Travelor’s Guide to Ship Museums in the United States”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
