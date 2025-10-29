Virginia Callihan’s Newly Released "Daddy and the Dog" is a Lighthearted Children’s Story Filled with Humor and Family Fun
“Daddy and the Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Callihan is a playful tale that follows one family’s unexpected adventure when Dad insists on “anything but a dog.”
Nova, OH, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Daddy and the Dog”: a whimsical story that blends family life, laughter, and a surprising twist. “Daddy and the Dog” is the creation of published author, Virginia Callihan.
Callihan shares, “Dad said, “Anything but a dog. They bark, drool, and shed.”
So Mom and I went to the store and bought a snake instead!
Poor Dad! Did he make the right choice?
Enjoy this waggish tale with the whole family!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Callihan’s new book offers young readers and their families a light, humorous story that highlights the joy of unexpected outcomes.
Consumers can purchase “Daddy and the Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daddy and the Dog”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories