Stottler Henke Wins Contracts for Novel Applications of Large Language Models (LLMs) for National Defense
Generative AI will Enhance Information Operations, Training, Simulation, and Performance Support for the DOD
San Mateo, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stottler Henke announced four new contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to apply large language models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to develop new capabilities for information operations, training, simulation, and performance support. The importance of applying LLMs and generative AI is underscored by the critical role these capabilities play in national defense, operational effectiveness, and readiness.
For the U.S. Air Force, Stottler Henke is developing Collaborative LLM-based Agents (COLA), a system that will quickly create safe, secure, and reliable teams of software agents based on LLMs, initially for use in simulations. The agents will apply knowledge ingested from written doctrine, policy, instructions, training materials, and commander’s intent; the agents’ performance will improve through practice and feedback from human experts.
Also for the Air Force, Stottler Henke is developing Madeira, which will apply LLMs and natural language processing (NLP) to significantly streamline the currently manual and labor-intensive process of accurately declassifying classified documents, based on classification guidelines and source documents. Leveraging Stottler Henke’s prior work and substantial experience in the areas of machine learning, sensitive information analysis, human-machine interaction design, and especially in NLP, Madeira will more efficiently, consistently, and accurately determine the final disposition of historical records.
The Air Force has also contracted Stottler Henke to continue the development of Adept, a “plug-and-play” toolkit with code generation for integrating components that assess the warfighter’s cognitive and physiological state for adaptive training, performance support, and human-machine teaming.
Finally, the Air Force has contracted Stottler Henke to continue development of Forensic, a system that uses LLMs to help information operators and intelligence analysts detect and characterize foreign influence operations that leverage audio and video on social media to manipulate public opinion. By applying the lessons learned and software developed during Phase I, Stottler Henke will demonstrate the full capabilities of Forensic by the end of Phase II, setting the stage to transition the technology into one or more civilian or DoD programs.
“Stottler Henke is applying large language models and generative AI to automate and significantly enhance DOD capabilities,” says Richard Stottler, president, Stottler Henke Associates. “Our experience selecting and applying the most effective AI technologies, spanning more than three decades, enables us to solve difficult, mission-critical problems,” continues Mr. Stottler.
Stottler Henke Associates, Inc. applies cognitive modeling, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other advanced technologies to solve problems that defy solutions using traditional approaches. Stottler Henke develops intelligent software solutions that provide advanced capabilities for planning and scheduling, autonomy, knowledge management and retrieval, education and training, and machine learning and data analytics. Stottler Henke has received numerous awards for its innovative AI solutions. At a White House ceremony, Stottler Henke was one of 18 businesses and six individuals to receive the prestigious Tibbetts Award for the critical role they play in research and development for the U.S. Government and for their success driving innovation and creating new jobs. Email: info@stottlerhenke.com.
Originally published on October 21, 2025, at stottlerhenke.com.
