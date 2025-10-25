SharePoint Designs Launches Free Intranet Audit to Help Companies Boost Employee Engagement
SharePoint Designs now offers a free intranet audit and employee adoption survey to help organizations boost engagement and optimize their digital workplace. Alongside, their ready-to-use intranet solutions including AI-powered document management, SOP Manager, Knowledge Hub, and task automation apps start at just $1,800 making it easy to enhance productivity and collaboration.
Alberta, MN, October 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SharePoint Designs, a leader in SharePoint intranet solutions, is offering companies a free intranet audit and employee adoption survey to help organizations make their digital workplaces more effective, engaging, and user-friendly.
Many businesses invest in intranet platforms but struggle to get teams to adopt them fully. SharePoint Designs’ new initiative is designed to address this challenge by providing actionable insights and recommendations completely free of charge.
“An intranet is only valuable if people use it,” said Venkatesh Maran, CEO of SharePoint Designs. “Our free audit and adoption survey help companies understand how employees actually interact with their intranet and what small changes can make a big difference.”
What Companies Can Expect from the Free Audit
Intranet Health Check – Review of design, usability, content structure, and overall performance.
Employee Adoption Survey – Insights into how teams use the platform, uncovering engagement gaps and opportunities for improvement.
Actionable Recommendations – Clear guidance to enhance adoption, streamline workflows, and improve overall employee satisfaction.
This initiative is perfect for businesses that want to optimize their intranet without additional costs or long implementation timelines.
Ready-to-Use Intranet Solutions
Alongside the free audit, SharePoint Designs also offers a range of ready-to-use intranet products designed for modern workplaces:
AI-Powered Document Management – Quickly find, tag, and organize documents with AI assistance.
SOP Manager – Simplify processes and track compliance effortlessly.
Knowledge Management Hub – Centralize company knowledge in a searchable, easy-to-use hub.
Task Automation Apps (Power Automate) – Automate approvals, reminders, and repetitive tasks.
All solutions are ready to use and start at just $1,800, making it simple for companies to upgrade their intranet quickly.
About SharePoint Designs
SharePoint Designs specializes in modern intranet and digital workplace solutions built on Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365. The company focuses on creating user-friendly, scalable, and intelligent intranets that improve collaboration, engagement, and productivity for organizations worldwide.
For more information or to request your free intranet audit, visit www.sharepointdesigns.com or contact sales@sharepointdesigns.com.
Many businesses invest in intranet platforms but struggle to get teams to adopt them fully. SharePoint Designs’ new initiative is designed to address this challenge by providing actionable insights and recommendations completely free of charge.
“An intranet is only valuable if people use it,” said Venkatesh Maran, CEO of SharePoint Designs. “Our free audit and adoption survey help companies understand how employees actually interact with their intranet and what small changes can make a big difference.”
What Companies Can Expect from the Free Audit
Intranet Health Check – Review of design, usability, content structure, and overall performance.
Employee Adoption Survey – Insights into how teams use the platform, uncovering engagement gaps and opportunities for improvement.
Actionable Recommendations – Clear guidance to enhance adoption, streamline workflows, and improve overall employee satisfaction.
This initiative is perfect for businesses that want to optimize their intranet without additional costs or long implementation timelines.
Ready-to-Use Intranet Solutions
Alongside the free audit, SharePoint Designs also offers a range of ready-to-use intranet products designed for modern workplaces:
AI-Powered Document Management – Quickly find, tag, and organize documents with AI assistance.
SOP Manager – Simplify processes and track compliance effortlessly.
Knowledge Management Hub – Centralize company knowledge in a searchable, easy-to-use hub.
Task Automation Apps (Power Automate) – Automate approvals, reminders, and repetitive tasks.
All solutions are ready to use and start at just $1,800, making it simple for companies to upgrade their intranet quickly.
About SharePoint Designs
SharePoint Designs specializes in modern intranet and digital workplace solutions built on Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365. The company focuses on creating user-friendly, scalable, and intelligent intranets that improve collaboration, engagement, and productivity for organizations worldwide.
For more information or to request your free intranet audit, visit www.sharepointdesigns.com or contact sales@sharepointdesigns.com.
Contact
SharePoint designsContact
Venkatesh Maran
988-418-9463
https://www.sharepointdesigns.com
Venkatesh Maran
988-418-9463
https://www.sharepointdesigns.com
Categories