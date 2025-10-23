HCA HealthONE Swedish 2025 Crush the Crisis

HCA HealthONE Swedish, with the Englewood Police, will host the 7th annual “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the hospital's Emergency Entrance. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner encourages safe disposal of unused medications to combat prescription drug misuse in Colorado, supporting HCA Healthcare's national goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of expired drugs.