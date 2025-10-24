Glow Tiny Homes Launches Saint Paul’s First Modern Tiny Homes — Open House Events This Weekend

Glow Tiny Homes, a leader in sustainable urban living, is launching Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes with two open house events this weekend. Located at 547 Blair Avenue and 475 Beaumont Street, these new move-in-ready homes feature premium finishes, energy-efficient systems, and no HOA fees. The open houses offer buyers a chance to tour the homes, experience modern design and smart living.