Glow Tiny Homes Launches Saint Paul’s First Modern Tiny Homes — Open House Events This Weekend
Glow Tiny Homes, a leader in sustainable urban living, is launching Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes with two open house events this weekend. Located at 547 Blair Avenue and 475 Beaumont Street, these new move-in-ready homes feature premium finishes, energy-efficient systems, and no HOA fees. The open houses offer buyers a chance to tour the homes, experience modern design and smart living.
Saint Paul, MN, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Saint Paul, MN — October 23, 2025 — Glow Tiny Homes, a pioneer in sustainable urban living, is excited to announce open house events for Saint Paul’s first modern tiny homes. These brand-new, move-in-ready residences offer a unique blend of luxury, efficiency, and affordability—redefining city living for today’s homebuyers.
Open House Schedule:
547 Blair Avenue, Saint Paul, MN
Saturday, October 25, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
2 bed, 1 bath, 762 sq. ft.
Special Event Price: $299,000
475 Beaumont Street, Saint Paul, MN
Sunday, October 26, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
1 bed, 1 bath, 460 sq. ft.
Special Event Price: $259,000
“These homes are about more than downsizing—they’re about upgrading to a lifestyle that values quality, sustainability, and community,” said Shannon Bryant, Founder of Glow Tiny Homes. “We’re proud to introduce a new option for Saint Paul residents who want modern design, energy efficiency, and easy access to city amenities—all at an attainable price point.”
Key Features:
Premium finishes, open layouts, and abundant natural light
Energy-efficient systems for low utility costs
No HOA fees and private land ownership
EV charging, storage solutions, and move-in readiness
Prime locations 5–10 minutes from both downtown Saint Paul and Minneapolis
Glow Tiny Homes is committed to making modern, sustainable living accessible for all. The open house events offer a rare opportunity to tour these innovative homes, ask questions, and take advantage of special event pricing.
Media Contact:
Asnat Ghebremedhin
Realtor, Anderson Realty
612-532-5061
asnat@andersonrealty.com
Glow Tiny Homes
Shannon Bryant, Founder
651-270-9718
About Glow Tiny Homes:
Glow Tiny Homes is a Minnesota-based homebuilder dedicated to creating innovative, energy-efficient homes that make urban living more accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable. Each Glow Tiny Home is designed with a focus on quality, comfort, and smart use of space.
View Listings:
547 Blair Avenue Listing on Zillow: www.zillow.com/homedetails/547-Blair-Ave-Saint-Paul-MN-55103/2161899_zpid/
475 Beaumont Street Listing on Zillow: www.zillow.com/homedetails/475-Beaumont-St-Saint-Paul-MN-55130/2145002_zpid/
Categories