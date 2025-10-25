Precision Antibody to Present Expertise in High-Quality Biomarker Antibodies at the World ADC Conference 2025
Precision Antibody will showcase its biomarker antibody expertise at the World ADC Conference 2025 in San Diego, highlighting its role in advancing ADC and cancer biomarker research through high-quality monoclonal antibody development.
Columbia, MD, October 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Columbia, MD—October 23, 2025—antibody development, is proud to announce its participation in the World ADC Conference 2025, taking place November 3–6 in San Diego, California.
Recognized as a premier global event in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) innovation, the World ADC Conference brings together top scientists, researchers, and industry professionals driving the next generation of targeted therapies. Precision Antibody will join this distinguished gathering to share insights on its high-quality, application-ready monoclonal antibody development services that support ADC and biomarker research worldwide.
For more than two decades, Precision Antibody has built a strong reputation as a biomarker antibody specialist, known for delivering high-affinity, epitope-rich, and fully functional antibodies with unmatched specificity and reliability.
“As ADC development continues to advance the frontiers of precision oncology, high-quality biomarker antibodies play a critical role in therapeutic discovery and validation,” said Dr. Serrero. “We’re excited to connect with fellow experts at the World ADC Conference to explore new ways our antibody technologies can support the next generation of targeted cancer therapeutics.”
As proud contributors to the National Cancer Institute’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program through Leidos, Precision Antibody has helped establish gold-standard monoclonal antibodies for cancer biomarker research—setting benchmarks for quality and reproducibility in the field.
With a proven track record of success in custom antibody development, fully human monoclonal antibody generation, and rapid project turnaround, Precision Antibody continues to empower biopharma and research organizations worldwide in developing cutting-edge antibodies for diagnostics, therapeutics, and translational research.
Attendees of the World ADC Conference 2025 are invited to meet the Precision Antibody team in San Diego to learn how the company’s custom antibody development services can accelerate ADC discovery and development pipelines.
About Precision Antibody
Founded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the rapid development of custom monoclonal antibodies. Known for delivering antibodies that work “right the first time,” the company supports pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and government researchers worldwide. With a proven track record in biomarker antibody development and contributions to the NCI’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program, Precision Antibody is recognized for setting benchmarks in antibody quality and reliability. In 2025, the company was honored as the Best Monoclonal Antibody Development Company, reinforcing its leadership and commitment to advancing diagnostics, therapeutics, and translational research through high-performance, royalty-free antibodies.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
World ADC Conference 2025
Dates: November 3–6, 2025
Location: San Diego, CA
Event Website: https://worldadc-usa.com/
