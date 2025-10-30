Author James Boudon’s New Book, "Calvary: The Eternity Eclipse," Introduces Julia Percy, the Leader of Calvary, as She Fights to Escape Her Captors and Save Humanity
Recent release “Calvary: The Eternity Eclipse” from Page Publishing author James Boudon is an exciting sci-fi, fantasy novel that follows the leader of Calvary, Julia Percy, as she learns that a mammoth doomsday weapon called the Bellerophon is en route to Earth’s solar system at the behest of a group of Gehadean rebels who are intent on exterminating all organic life from the planet’s surface.
Port Allegany, PA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Boudon, a graduate of the University of Rochester with a degree in English, has completed his new book, “Calvary: The Eternity Eclipse”: an enthralling novel that follows Percy as she discovers a nefarious scheme after she and three of her teammates have been abducted by these same rebels while returning from a three-month sabbatical on the distant planet Illyria. Percy herself is subsequently disabled and transformed into a human robot subservient to every whim of her archnemesis, Joshua Winston, who is the leader of the rebels. Meanwhile, the other members of Calvary still on Earth face their own problems as their headquarters is attacked by an advance group of the Gehadeans who seek to sideline the team from averting the impending apocalypse.
Author James Boudon began dabbling at writing short stories in the fourth grade and moved on to creating a comic book called “Rabbitman” during high school and a “Star Trek” novella during college. He has also written numerous poems and song lyrics. He currently works as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service and spends his spare time enjoying golf, hiking, and other outdoor activities when he is not writing. He lives in the beautiful hills and countryside of north central Pennsylvania in a rather remote area where the wildlife outnumbers the people.
Boudon writes, “Julia Kristina Percy sighed as a cool breeze from the oscillating floor fan wafted across her scantily clad sculpted physique. Simultaneously upon the memory-sphere player, Impala Quiff, ‘IQ,’ launched into a squealing high-octane guitar solo. Percy moaned contentedly and closed her eyes as the familiar rock ballad evoked a myriad of all-but-forgotten nostalgia. She was reclining on a lounge chair in the living space of her hotel suite. She had just returned from a vigorous workout in the resort’s large pool and was still clad solely in her olive-green bikini. Lead vocalist Nigel Jape resumed crooning the tune’s lyrics in his scintillating and dulcet tones.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Boudon’s memorable tale invites readers to discover whether Percy will be able to return to her home world ahead of the Bellerophon. Otherwise, all life on the planet will be incinerated, and humanity itself will be erased from existence within the universe.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Calvary: The Eternity Eclipse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
