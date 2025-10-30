Author James Boudon’s New Book, "Calvary: The Eternity Eclipse," Introduces Julia Percy, the Leader of Calvary, as She Fights to Escape Her Captors and Save Humanity

Recent release “Calvary: The Eternity Eclipse” from Page Publishing author James Boudon is an exciting sci-fi, fantasy novel that follows the leader of Calvary, Julia Percy, as she learns that a mammoth doomsday weapon called the Bellerophon is en route to Earth’s solar system at the behest of a group of Gehadean rebels who are intent on exterminating all organic life from the planet’s surface.