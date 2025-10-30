Author G.E. "Ike" Royster III’s New Book, “Still Crazy, But I'm Okay,” is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Experiences in Coping with PTSD.

Recent release “Still Crazy, But I'm Okay” from Page Publishing author G.E. "Ike" Royster III is a compelling look at the author’s journey of learning to cope with post traumatic stress disorder after serving in Vietnam with the Marines. After years of therapy to better understand his condition, the author now shares his story with the hope of helping others facing the same battles.