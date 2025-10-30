Author G.E. "Ike" Royster III’s New Book, “Still Crazy, But I'm Okay,” is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Experiences in Coping with PTSD.
Recent release “Still Crazy, But I'm Okay” from Page Publishing author G.E. "Ike" Royster III is a compelling look at the author’s journey of learning to cope with post traumatic stress disorder after serving in Vietnam with the Marines. After years of therapy to better understand his condition, the author now shares his story with the hope of helping others facing the same battles.
Richmond, VA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G.E. "Ike" Royster III, a veteran of the Marine Corps who worked in sales and advertising after returning from Vietnam, has completed his new book, “Still Crazy, But I'm Okay”: a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s life, focusing on his struggles with post traumatic stress disorder that he developed after his time with the Marines.
“PTSD was always there; however, recognizing it has been the journey,” writes Royster III. “Even after being repeatedly told by doctors and family members that I was suffering from it, I always denied it. PTSD was for the weak—the guys who couldn’t hack it, crybabies looking for a shoulder to cry on. It couldn’t happen to me.
“Well, here I sit, crying like a baby day after day. How can that happen to me? I’m tough. I did my job. I am a truly proud, combat-tested Marine. I raised a family, and with help from my very understanding wife of fifty-six years, was able to provide an upper-middle-class lifestyle.
“Some have told me that writing this book must have been great therapy for me. Not so. I still suffer from PTSD, and I assume I always will. What I have learned while engaged in this venture is that I can live with it. I just have to know it and continually remind myself that, just like the drug addict on the street, I will have to live with it each day—one day at a time.”
Published by Page Publishing, G.E. "Ike" Royster III’s stirring account will resonate with readers from all backgrounds who find themselves facing a similar battle, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles with PTSD and encouraging them to continue on through the darkness by offering a glimmer of hope.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Still Crazy, But I'm Okay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
