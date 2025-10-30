Author Mary Stout’s New Book, "Justice for None," is a Thrilling Mystery That Follows Three Agents of the London Circle Who Must Oversee Dangerous Criminal Informants
Recent release “Justice for None” from Page Publishing author Mary Stout is a compelling novel that centers around Malcolm, Lesley, and Julian, who are thrown together once more as a part of the secret London Circle team to watch over the Drake brothers, two twin criminals turned informant who may be secretly plotting their revenge after being pardoned for their information.
Candia, NH, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Stout, who resides in Candia, New Hampshire, where she enjoys reading, listening to music, and spending time with friends, has completed her new book, “Justice for None”: a riveting crime novel that follows the London Circle team as they are brought back together to watch over the criminal Drake brothers to ensure they follow through on the terms of their pardon.
“A year has passed since Malcolm left the circle. He’s returned to H Division and taken on the new role of inspector,” writes Stout. “Everything seems to have worked out, but nothing is ever as it seems.”
“Lesley and Julian, in the aftermath of their loss, find themselves thrown into a new case that they find themselves unable to get away from. Against his wishes and his judicial authority, Lesley’s fellow politicians and cabinet members vote to do the unthinkable: pardon the notorious Drake brothers and use them as informants. The Drakes will comply, but their one condition has serious consequences attached.”
“Thrown back together again, Malcolm, Lesley, and Julian will have to work together to make sure the twins obey their national duty, but anything involving Tommy and Timmy is never easy. Malcolm’s past experience with Timmy is brought back into the light, and Julian struggles to make sense of a piece of his own family’s past he’d never even fathomed.”
“Throughout all this, none of them have any idea just what the Drakes are up to.”
“Their ignorance will come at a severe, devastating price.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Stout’s engaging tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this high-stakes page-turner, where danger and suspense lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, “Justice for None” will keep readers guessing at every turn, leading to a thrilling conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Justice for None” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
