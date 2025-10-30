Author Joshua Mancini’s New Book, "High School Boys and Their Final Days," is the Story of How One Man’s Quest for Paradise Leads to the Death of Trillions
Recent release “High School Boys and Their Final Days” from Page Publishing author Joshua Mancini is a compelling novel that follows one man whose mission comes at a great cost, both personal and to all of humanity.
Blue Springs, MO, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Mancini, author of “Mind of McDavid” and “High School Boys and the Silver Legion” has completed his new book, “High School Boys and Their Final Days”: a gripping and potent novel that takes readers along for an unforgettable journey toward paradise that has devastating consequences.
Author Joshua Mancini writes, “Luke’s eyes shot open. The first thing Luke felt when he woke up was the cold stickiness of mud engulfing him. He looked down to see his hand sink into the mud as he tried to lift himself up off the ground. As Luke lifted his head, he could barely see anything except for what was right in front of him. He looked up, realizing he was lying on the muddy ground that stretched endlessly over the horizon, and saw a girl standing in front of him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Mancini’s enthralling tale invites readers to discover how the journey will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “High School Boys and Their Final Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joshua Mancini writes, “Luke’s eyes shot open. The first thing Luke felt when he woke up was the cold stickiness of mud engulfing him. He looked down to see his hand sink into the mud as he tried to lift himself up off the ground. As Luke lifted his head, he could barely see anything except for what was right in front of him. He looked up, realizing he was lying on the muddy ground that stretched endlessly over the horizon, and saw a girl standing in front of him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Mancini’s enthralling tale invites readers to discover how the journey will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “High School Boys and Their Final Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories