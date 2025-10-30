Author Dr. Kevin Steger’s New Book, "Cracking the ODs," Chronicles the Author's Father and His Experiences as a Helicopter Pilot During the Vietnam War
Recent release “Cracking the ODs: An American Helicopter Pilot's Story from the Vietnam War” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kevin Steger is a powerful and thought-provoking account that shares the experiences of the author’s father as he served as a US helicopter pilot in Vietnam, recounting the struggles and hardships he endured while serving his nation.
Garden City, ID, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kevin Steger, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has traveled throughout Europe and Asia and enjoys the outdoors, hunting, hiking, and fishing, has completed his new book, “Cracking the ODs: An American Helicopter Pilot's Story from the Vietnam War”: a compelling account that takes readers inside the mind of the author’s father, a helicopter pilot, while serving in Vietnam.
“US soldiers in the 1960s and 1970s often referred to their daily fatigues as ODs, short for ‘olive drabs,’” writes Dr. Steger. “Those ODs would come back from the cleaners so full of starch they needed to be cracked before they could be worn. [I share my] own experiences, one of which was cracking the ODs, as the son of a US Army helicopter pilot who served multiple tours in Southeast Asia. This work details several of the most harrowing experiences of [my] father while fighting in Vietnam. This work demonstrates the importance of honor, dignity, valor, loyalty, and bravery for bringing about positive outcomes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Kevin Steger’s fascinating account will transport readers as they witness firsthand some of the difficult moments that the author’s father endured during his tour of Vietnam, as well as the incredible bond shared between those risking their lives on the battlefield.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cracking the ODs: An American Helicopter Pilot's Story from the Vietnam War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“US soldiers in the 1960s and 1970s often referred to their daily fatigues as ODs, short for ‘olive drabs,’” writes Dr. Steger. “Those ODs would come back from the cleaners so full of starch they needed to be cracked before they could be worn. [I share my] own experiences, one of which was cracking the ODs, as the son of a US Army helicopter pilot who served multiple tours in Southeast Asia. This work details several of the most harrowing experiences of [my] father while fighting in Vietnam. This work demonstrates the importance of honor, dignity, valor, loyalty, and bravery for bringing about positive outcomes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Kevin Steger’s fascinating account will transport readers as they witness firsthand some of the difficult moments that the author’s father endured during his tour of Vietnam, as well as the incredible bond shared between those risking their lives on the battlefield.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cracking the ODs: An American Helicopter Pilot's Story from the Vietnam War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories