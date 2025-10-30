Author Dr. Kevin Steger’s New Book, "Cracking the ODs," Chronicles the Author's Father and His Experiences as a Helicopter Pilot During the Vietnam War

Recent release “Cracking the ODs: An American Helicopter Pilot's Story from the Vietnam War” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kevin Steger is a powerful and thought-provoking account that shares the experiences of the author’s father as he served as a US helicopter pilot in Vietnam, recounting the struggles and hardships he endured while serving his nation.