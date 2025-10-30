Can a Business Make a Profit and "Do Good?" "A Different Way," a 2025 Release from Covenant Books, Shows How Businesses Can do Both, and Why This Matters Now
San Diego, CA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Intentionally brief and unassuming, A Different Way is in the company of current ‘effective altruism’ and ‘longtermism’ thought publications. It uses real-life short stories to demonstrate how the company founded by the authors has manifested for 40+ years the conviction that ‘people matter’ –right now, and going forward.
Sharing their own story, Thakkar and Cornwell emphasize how cohesive legal, moral, ethical, and humanity-oriented business practices can lead to lasting and fulfilling success. Written to stimulate leadership thinking, A Different Way poses break-through questions at the end of each chapter. It challenges the business reader to recognize and seize even the smallest opportunities to create the greater good while pursuing and achieving profits.
“We wrote this book to show you that a business can be successful without blindly following the path dictated by the US Wall Street,” write Thakkar and Cornwell. “We want to encourage anyone at any stage in business to realize that not only can they build a profitable company, but also that the company they build can bring value beyond profitability to the world.” A Different Way shares details of how Thakkar, Cornwell, and their third founder Niel Thakkar created and grew a successful IT company. Their strong belief was that financial success would come from following moral, ethical, legal, and humanity-oriented business principles applied to business operations, employees, and customers collectively.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thakkar and Cornwell's book highlights how value-driven profitability can be found by listening to and acting on the needs of customers and employees.
Readers can purchase “A Different Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
