Author Michele Wilson’s New Book, "The Adventures of Hat," is a Delightful Children’s Book That Takes the Reader Into the World of a Character Named Hat
Recent release “The Adventures of Hat” from Covenant Books author Michele Wilson is a fun-filled children’s story that allows the imaginations of young readers and listeners to take hold.
Glendale, AZ, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michele Wilson, a wife, mother of three, and grandmother to four, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Hat”: a light and happy children’s story that follows the journey of a character named Hat.
Author Michele Wilson writes, “There once was a cap; his name was Hat. He was on top, and life was a breeze.”
She continues, “That is until the day his owner was in a hurry. Hat found himself in a flurry!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michele Wilson’s new book features playful illustrations that help to bring the characters to life.
When Hat is separated from his owner, he is frightened about what will happen to him. The wind carries Hat to his destination, and he is surprised to discover he is exactly where he is supposed to be.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Hat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
