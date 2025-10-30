Author Scott Miller’s New Book, "Christianity and Your Neighbor’s Liberty," is a Book of Apologetics as Well as a Book with a Theology of Liberty
Recent release “Christianity and Your Neighbor’s Liberty” from Covenant Books author Scott Miller presents a defense of Christianity coupled with a belief that freedom is fundamental to Christianity.
York, PA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Miller, a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania and Widener School of Law, has completed his new book, “Christianity and Your Neighbor’s Liberty”: an intriguing work that discusses the intertwined natures of faith and freedom.
Author Scott Miller has worked as a policy director for the Pennsylvania General Assembly and as a chief of staff in the US Congress. He loves his church in his hometown of York, Pennsylvania.
Miller writes, “The Golden Rule means loving neighbor; a corollary is loving your neighbor’s Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.’ The principles of the Declaration of Independence are in no way in tension with Christianity. They are one and the same. This book walks the reader through tradition and the Bible to defend tradition and the Bible as well as pointing to how tradition and the Bible direct us to a place that respects liberty, freedom, and the rights implicit in them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Scott Miller’s new book offers scripture-based insight into the necessity of freedom to Christianity.
Readers can purchase “Christianity and Your Neighbor’s Liberty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
