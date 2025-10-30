Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "If," is a Charming Tale That Explores What Would Happen if Certain Animals Were Experiencing Common Human Illnesses
Recent release “If” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a riveting story that takes readers on a hilarious journey to discover what it would be like if animals experience similar illnesses and conditions to humans. From a rabbit with an earache to a giraffe with a stiff neck, “If” ponders all of these scenarios and more.
Greenville, MI, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sue Barnard Ruthruff, a retired school teacher who lives in Michigan with her husband, Tim, has completed her new book, “If”: a thought-provoking tale for young readers that explores what would occur if animals experienced similar illnesses and symptoms that humans often get.
“‘If’ is a playfully written book that ponders the outcome when certain animals and insects experience the same common ailments that sometimes plague humans,” writes Ruthruff. “What if a butterfly had the hiccups? How might it disrupt his day? What if an elephant had a sinus cold, or a dolphin got cramps while swimming? Find out as you explore the cause and effect of these what-if scenarios in this hilarious book. All the questions will be answered, except maybe the last one!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s passion for children and love of the written word, which has led her on a journey to become a children’s book author. With colorful artwork and rhyming prose to help bring Ruthruff’s story to life, “If” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a hilarious new addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “If” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘If’ is a playfully written book that ponders the outcome when certain animals and insects experience the same common ailments that sometimes plague humans,” writes Ruthruff. “What if a butterfly had the hiccups? How might it disrupt his day? What if an elephant had a sinus cold, or a dolphin got cramps while swimming? Find out as you explore the cause and effect of these what-if scenarios in this hilarious book. All the questions will be answered, except maybe the last one!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s passion for children and love of the written word, which has led her on a journey to become a children’s book author. With colorful artwork and rhyming prose to help bring Ruthruff’s story to life, “If” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a hilarious new addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “If” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories