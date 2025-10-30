Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "If," is a Charming Tale That Explores What Would Happen if Certain Animals Were Experiencing Common Human Illnesses

Recent release “If” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a riveting story that takes readers on a hilarious journey to discover what it would be like if animals experience similar illnesses and conditions to humans. From a rabbit with an earache to a giraffe with a stiff neck, “If” ponders all of these scenarios and more.