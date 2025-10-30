Author and Illustrator Kayla Cantrell’s New Book "Granddaddy's Memories" is a Charming Collection of Adventures the Author Shared with Her Siblings and Their Grandfather
Recent release “Granddaddy's Memories” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Kayla Cantrell is a captivating series that recounts three riveting tales from the author’s childhood as she and her siblings embark on exciting adventures alongside their grandfather. From playing in a gravel pit to a fun snow day, “Granddaddy’s Memories” will transport readers to a simpler time of joy and laughter.
Brookhaven, MS, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Cantrell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoys spending time volunteering at her church, making new memories with her grandchildren, riding the motorcycle with her husband, and occasionally drawing and painting, has completed her new book, “Granddaddy's Memories”: a riveting collection of stories from the author’s childhood that follow her adventures alongside her siblings and their grandfather.
“Granddaddy’s Memories” is a book about three wholesome, exciting, and sometimes mischievous adventures that author Kayla Cantrell and her siblings had as children with their lively grandfather, known to his grandchildren as Granddaddy.
The first adventure memory was a trip to the gravel pit in their Sunday clothes, where they rolled down huge sand hills. On their ride back to Granddaddy’s home, they ended up finding a large, shallow hole the size of a small pond filled with muddy water from the rains in the gravel pit to play in, then having to be washed off by the water hose by their grandmother before they could leave.
The following adventure memory was a snow day when Granddaddy awoke early to make a homemade sled from his sawmill, saddled up his trusty horse, Sam, and hurried to pick up his grandkids for a fun day of riding on the sled up and down Beeson Drive covered in snow.
The next adventure memory is of a Saturday evening when Granddaddy went to feed the bear in the gravel pit. He had Grandmama and all five of Beeson grandchildren come with him, going up a large embankment in the gravel pit, searching for the bear, and the hilarious turn of events after—including a tumble down that large embankment for someone.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kayla Cantrell’s new book was inspired by the author’s time working as a teacher’s assistant at Mamie Martin Elementary School. After seeing the excitement on children’s faces as they read about adventures in the books at the library, she realized how blessed she was to have been raised with loving Christian grandparents involved in her life, so she decided to write a book about precious moments she remembered about her childhood to bring joy to others.
With colorful artwork to help bring Cantrell’s stories to life, “Granddaddy’s Memories” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to create their own lasting memories with their loved ones.
Readers can purchase “Granddaddy's Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
