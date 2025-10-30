Author and Illustrator Kayla Cantrell’s New Book "Granddaddy's Memories" is a Charming Collection of Adventures the Author Shared with Her Siblings and Their Grandfather

Recent release “Granddaddy's Memories” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Kayla Cantrell is a captivating series that recounts three riveting tales from the author’s childhood as she and her siblings embark on exciting adventures alongside their grandfather. From playing in a gravel pit to a fun snow day, “Granddaddy’s Memories” will transport readers to a simpler time of joy and laughter.