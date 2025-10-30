Author Larissa Moore-Willard’s New Book, "Believe with Me!" is a Stirring Twenty-One Day Devotional Designed to Help Readers Further Develop Their Faith
Recent release “Believe with Me!” from Covenant Books author Larissa Moore-Willard is a compelling daily devotional that takes readers on a twenty-one day journey to grow in their faith. Based upon her own spiritual journey and insights, Moore-Willard will guide readers through overcoming whatever spiritual roadblocks they may be facing in life.
Shipshewana, IN, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larissa Moore-Willard, a dedicated and loving wife as well as a compassionate pastor, has completed her new book, “Believe with Me!”: a poignant and insightful devotional that aims to help inspire readers to further develop their relationship with the Lord.
“‘Believe with Me’ is a twenty-one-day devotional purposed to increase your faith,” writes Moore-Willard. “You will connect with the Holy Spirit and our heavenly Father in a whole new way. ‘Believe with Me’ is power-packed with truth, love, and the Word of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larissa Moore-Willard’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this comprehensive and enlightening guide to truly believing in God. Candid and heartfelt, “Believe with Me!” is the ultimate resource to help readers open themselves up to the Lord and the incredible gift of faith.
Readers can purchase “Believe with Me!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.

