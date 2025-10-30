Author Becky Meissner’s New Book, "Step by Step by Faith: God's Revelation from Jerusalem to the Uttermost," Follows the Author’s Journey of Studying the Bible in Israel
Recent release “Step by Step by Faith: God's Revelation from Jerusalem to the Uttermost” from Covenant Books author Becky Meissner invites readers on a devotional journey through the land of Israel, from Galilee to the Judean wilderness, in which the author uses Biblical insights and personal stories to reflect on God's faithfulness, mercy, and love.
Greenville, SC, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Becky Meissner has completed her new book, “Step by Step by Faith: God's Revelation from Jerusalem to the Uttermost”: a poignant and compelling devotional that invites readers to follow along as the author chronicles her journey through Israel while studying the Bible.
Over the years, author Becky Meissner has walked the land of the Bible in step with the God of the Bible. A lover of Scripture, storytelling, and faith-building adventure, she draws from her experiences studying and serving in Israel and abroad to illuminate the character of God through His Word. Whether teaching, writing, or simply walking alongside others in discipleship, Becky’s heart is to invite fellow sojourners into a more intimate journey with the Lord—step-by-step by faith.
From the rocky hills of Galilee to the quiet paths of the Judean wilderness, this devotional journey invites readers to explore the names and nature of God through the Scripture and firsthand encounters in the land of Israel. With each page, readers will walk alongside the author as she reflects on the faithfulness, mercy, justice, and love of the Great I Am—revealed not only in ancient places but also in the ordinary moments of life today.
Meissner writes, “Studying the Bible in the land of the Bible, through a dispensational lens, was a real eye-opener for me on this journey! For the first time, I understood how all the parts of Scripture worked together to reveal the grand meta-narrative of the Great I Am! The Bible is the story of His work in creating, redeeming, judging, and restoring this broken, sin-cursed world, revealing the fullness of His glory to all created beings, in both the physical and spiritual realms.
“You may have noticed already that this book is not a deep theological dissertation or an academic treatise, and it’s absolutely not comprehensive. Rather, it is the fruit of reflections on my personal journey of knowing the Great I Am of the Bible while walking the land of the Bible. Some experiences took place at familiar religious sites frequented by tourists and church groups, but some of my most meaningful moments occurred off the beaten path. Come walk with me on this sacred journey of discovery, where each step of faith draws us deeper into wonder and worship at the revelation of our great and glorious God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Becky Meissner’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s passion to help others see the beauty of God’s revelation—from Jerusalem to the uttermost parts of the earth—and to trust Him more deeply through every season of life. Through blending biblical insight, personal stories, and cultural context, “Step by Step by Faith” will deepen one’s understanding of who God is—and how He meets his children in every step of their journey.
Whether one has traveled to Israel or dreams of going one day, this devotional offers a rich, heart-stirring invitation to know and love the God who has always been faithful.
Readers can purchase “Step by Step by Faith: God's Revelation from Jerusalem to the Uttermost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
