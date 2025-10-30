Author Becky Meissner’s New Book, "Step by Step by Faith: God's Revelation from Jerusalem to the Uttermost," Follows the Author’s Journey of Studying the Bible in Israel

Recent release “Step by Step by Faith: God's Revelation from Jerusalem to the Uttermost” from Covenant Books author Becky Meissner invites readers on a devotional journey through the land of Israel, from Galilee to the Judean wilderness, in which the author uses Biblical insights and personal stories to reflect on God's faithfulness, mercy, and love.