Author Francis T. Stiles’s New Book, "Oases of Mercy," is a Powerful Devotional That Invites Readers to Specifically Reflect Upon the Book of Jeremiah and His Journey

Recent release “Oases of Mercy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Francis T. Stiles is a devotional commentary of the book of Jeremiah that aims to encourage readers to reflect upon the Word of God, finding comfort and hope amidst the struggles of the people of Judah and Israel as the love and mercy of God shine through the darkness.