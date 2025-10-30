Author Francis T. Stiles’s New Book, "Oases of Mercy," is a Powerful Devotional That Invites Readers to Specifically Reflect Upon the Book of Jeremiah and His Journey
Recent release “Oases of Mercy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Francis T. Stiles is a devotional commentary of the book of Jeremiah that aims to encourage readers to reflect upon the Word of God, finding comfort and hope amidst the struggles of the people of Judah and Israel as the love and mercy of God shine through the darkness.
Sevierville, TN, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Francis T. Stiles, a veteran of the US Navy who has been in the ministry of God's Word since 1955, has completed his new book, “Oases of Mercy”: a thought-provoking devotional that provides an in-depth discussion on the book of Jeremiah and the valuable lessons found within its text for those seeking to develop their relationship with the Lord.
Author Francis T. Stiles received an AB degree in Bible and theology from Wheaton College, and later attended Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas, where he received a master of theology degree, majoring in Christian education. His first full-time pastorate was in Ballston Spa, New York. Since his ordination in 1963, he has served as an assistant pastor, associate pastor, pastor, interim pastor, mission executive, and Bible college-level instructor.
“‘Oases of Mercy’ is a devotional commentary on the Bible book of Jeremiah,” writes Stiles. “While it is a formidable fifty-two chapters of struggle and trials for the people of Judah and Israel, it contains, in nearly all its chapters, words of comfort and confidence. Jeramiah, who initially denied God’s will for his life, is a keen prophet. The chapters give details of his life, are filled with the sovereign hand of God, and give careful details about God’s beloved people, God’s mercy, and grace. Issues of God’s love and forgiveness speckle the hard times of Jeremiah, his amanuensis Baruch, and also the retribution of the Lord against Babylonia. The trials and triumphs of the people of God are many and severe. The justice, power, grace, and love of God shine through. Ultimate rest and God’s blessing are promised to his people. Jeremiah 50:34 gave them hope.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Francis T. Stiles’s enthralling series draws from the author’s own Biblical studies as well as his experiences as a minister to help readers gain clarity and understanding around God’s Scripture and the lessons found within.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Oases of Mercy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Francis T. Stiles received an AB degree in Bible and theology from Wheaton College, and later attended Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas, where he received a master of theology degree, majoring in Christian education. His first full-time pastorate was in Ballston Spa, New York. Since his ordination in 1963, he has served as an assistant pastor, associate pastor, pastor, interim pastor, mission executive, and Bible college-level instructor.
“‘Oases of Mercy’ is a devotional commentary on the Bible book of Jeremiah,” writes Stiles. “While it is a formidable fifty-two chapters of struggle and trials for the people of Judah and Israel, it contains, in nearly all its chapters, words of comfort and confidence. Jeramiah, who initially denied God’s will for his life, is a keen prophet. The chapters give details of his life, are filled with the sovereign hand of God, and give careful details about God’s beloved people, God’s mercy, and grace. Issues of God’s love and forgiveness speckle the hard times of Jeremiah, his amanuensis Baruch, and also the retribution of the Lord against Babylonia. The trials and triumphs of the people of God are many and severe. The justice, power, grace, and love of God shine through. Ultimate rest and God’s blessing are promised to his people. Jeremiah 50:34 gave them hope.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Francis T. Stiles’s enthralling series draws from the author’s own Biblical studies as well as his experiences as a minister to help readers gain clarity and understanding around God’s Scripture and the lessons found within.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Oases of Mercy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories