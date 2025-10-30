Luz Irizarry’s New Book, "Miracles I Experience Since Young Age," is a Collection of Devotional Writings Exploring Personal Experiences the Author Faced Since Her Youth
Bronx, NY, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Luz Irizarry has completed her most recent book, “Miracles I Experience since Young Age”: a poignant and thought-provoking series of devotional testaments to God’s incredible blessings and grace that the author has experienced throughout her life.
Irizarry writes, “I want to write this book because God is my inspiration, and with my testimonies, visions, dreams, talents, and gifts of the spirit healings, I could help others to benefit from it, learning simple strategies and having faith in God and trusting him that he could also do for you what he did for me and also that trusting your instincts comes from God. Follow his lead and let God take his book to be one of the best-selling books because God wants great things for us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Luz Irizarry’s book is a thought-provoking and engaging account that will resonate with readers as they discover the incredible moments of the author’s life that have been influenced by her faith and the Lord. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Miracles I Experienced since Young Age” serves as a reminder of the incredible power and gifts available to those who open their hearts and souls up to God.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Miracles I Experience since Young Age” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
