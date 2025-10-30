Mason A. Grant’s New Book, "When I Think About," is a Compelling Series of Poems Designed to Help Readers Open Themselves Up to the Lord and His Everlasting Teachings
Crandall, TX, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mason A. Grant, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University, has completed his most recent book, “When I Think About”: a poignant and eye-opening collection of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences with his faith that aims to bring readers closer to God, sharing the Word of the Lord through poetry.
Driven by his goal to help spread the Word of God around the world, author Mason A. Grant gives his spiritual insight and inspiration on certain topics in poetic form. The author’s goal for his poems is to spread his insight on topics while sharing the love God has shown him with others, especially teenagers. Mason’s only desire for his readers is to be inspired and encouraged to start or continue the walk for Jesus Christ. He wants them to be able to find the desire within themselves to learn more about Christ and what their God-given purpose is.
Published by Fulton Books, Mason A. Grant’s book is the culmination of years of writing poetry, which began writing at the age of twelve, and reflects his own personal relationship with the Lord. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “When I Think About” invites readers to venture within Mason’s very soul as he talks about his own struggles and experiences, making this a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “When I Think About” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
