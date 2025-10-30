Kurt Duncan’s New Book, "Song Dogs: One Man's Story," Shares the Author’s Perspective of the Crimes He Was Charged with by Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources
Pickford, MI, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kurt Duncan has completed his most recent book, “Song Dogs: One Man's Story”: a deeply personal account that offers the author’s side of the story pertaining to the poaching crimes he was convicted of by the state of Michigan, demystifying the lies that were spread about him during his trial by the media.
“This is the first book I have written and maybe the last book I will ever write,” writes Duncan. “The Michigan DNR portrayed me a brutal killer with no respect for wildlife. This could be further from the truth. This book is to explain how I came to love the outdoors and to try to clear up the lies and exaggerations that were written about me. I am not the monster they made me out to be. Charged with 127 count or violations, most were dismissed because of lack of evidence. I was charged with only seven counts. With so many untruths written about me, this is my story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kurt Duncan’s book will provide readers with a detailed look at the author’s life, as well as the events surrounding his charges from his own perspective, rather than the story spun by the media to paint him into a horrible monster.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Song Dogs: One Man's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
