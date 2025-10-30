David W. Schnare’s New Book, “The Road of the Steward: From Ancient Roots to Post-Modern Environmentalism,” Emphasises Economic Prosperity and Environmental Protection
Burke, VA, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David W. Schnare, who spent thirty-seven years at the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) as a science and management professional, serving as air enforcement counsel and policy director of the drinking water program, has completed his most recent book, “The Road of the Steward: From Ancient Roots to Post-Modern Environmentalism”: a thought-provoking read that presents a scholarly yet readable foundation to initiate the much-needed conversation on what modern environmental policy should actually achieve.
Over his career, author David W. Schnare has had extensive experience as a law and policy lecturer with private sector experience consulting and litigating local, state, federal, and international environmental risk management and free-market environmentalism issues. He currently maintains an appellate and administrative environmental law practice and is a former fellow of the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. Dr. Schnare served as an adjunct professor of law at Antonin Scalia School of Law at George Mason University. He remains an administrative law specialist with a federal, state, and local practice and is active in academic research and professional education. Over his career, he had regulatory experience with EPA, OSHA, IRS, NMFS, NOAA, FDA, JRSA, ATSDR, CDC, FAA, Bu Rec., BLS, MMS, FWS, and the Corps of Engineers.
“America has lost touch with environmentalism and is looking for a way to incorporate environmental concerns with immediate interests in a successful life,” writes Dr. Schnare. “Even national environmental leaders seem at a loss on how best to confront environmental challenges and particularly climate change. Their ecomodernism pits nature against mankind. The lack of a unifying philosophical and practical means to address environmental challenges has become strident, with some claiming “environmentalism is dead.” It is time to look back at what has worked in the past, the long distant past through today. The traditional concept of stewardship, as it developed over the past eight thousand years, incorporates economic success with environmental protection—the sense and the sensibility of environmentalism.”
Published by Fulton Books, David W. Schnare’s book emphasizes the importance of combining economic and environmental policy that promotes sustainable practices while fostering economic development. Drawing on the author’s half a century in environmental management, “The Road of the Steward” is a must-read for any serious environmentalist wanting to participate in this vital discussion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Road of the Steward: From Ancient Roots to Post-Modern Environmentalism” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
