Clark Roush, Ph.D.’s New Book, “I Lost My Anchor: A Creative Memoir of Grief,” is a Poignant Series of Writings That Explore the Author’s Grief After Losing His Wife
York, NE, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Clark Roush, the conductor of University Singers at York University in York, Nebraska, who holds a Ph.D. in choral music education with a conducting emphasis from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has completed his most recent book, “I Lost My Anchor: A Creative Memoir of Grief”: a powerful and heartfelt collection of poems and ruminations written by the author while navigating his grief in the wake of his wife’s passing.
“Every significant loss is very personal, yet within that, there are also universal truths that exist to be learned and lived through,” writes Dr. Roush. “‘I Lost My Anchor’ is an attempt to capture the moods and phases of grief prompted by losing a spouse. The various forms of creative writing—reflection, dialogue, letters, and poetry—are what emerged when trying to put words to emotions. It is hoped this book will help grievers feel less alone and others to better understand how grieving can feel and look.”
Published by Fulton Books, Clark Roush, Ph.D.’s book invites readers to journey alongside the author through his story of grief and healing, offering an honest glimpse into the reality of loss after the passing of a loved one. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I Lost My Anchor" will resonate with readers of all backgrounds who have journeyed on their own path of grief, serving as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Lost My Anchor: A Creative Memoir of Grief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
