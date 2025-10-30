Jo Ann Strobl’s Newly Released, "Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You," is a Heartfelt Collection of Inspired Reflections
“Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jo Ann Strobl is an uplifting devotional designed to encourage readers to draw nearer to God and embrace His love in daily life.
Salisbury, NC, October 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You”: a spiritually enriching work that guides readers toward renewal and trust in God’s promises. “Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You” is the creation of published author, Jo Ann Strobl, a devoted Christian whose faith journey has taken her from New York to North Carolina, guided by God’s hand every step of the way. Along the path, she grew through the influence of several church communities, deepening her walk with the Lord. Today, as a member of Rowan Christian Assembly of God, she shares her God-given gift of writing devotions to inspire others to trust in His purpose and love.
Strobl shares, “When God puts something on your heart to say or do something, you never know how important it is for you or for someone else. Like this book—the words He has given me over the years is now in your hands. It took years to put what God has given to me into these pages.
I pray what was given will speak to you. God uses me as He does anyone willing to do what He puts in them to do. We might think we are one of the least, but like in the Bible, it’s full of many who didn't think they could be used.
So how about letting this book inspire you in some way?
I hope you will come closer to God in whatever you are going through in your own life. We all have things we need to let go of. Journaling is one way to put your feelings on paper. Who knows, you might be writing more than you thought you would. That is how this book started.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Ann Strobl’s new book offers readers a source of comfort, encouragement, and inspiration for strengthening their faith walk.
Consumers can purchase “Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Strobl shares, “When God puts something on your heart to say or do something, you never know how important it is for you or for someone else. Like this book—the words He has given me over the years is now in your hands. It took years to put what God has given to me into these pages.
I pray what was given will speak to you. God uses me as He does anyone willing to do what He puts in them to do. We might think we are one of the least, but like in the Bible, it’s full of many who didn't think they could be used.
So how about letting this book inspire you in some way?
I hope you will come closer to God in whatever you are going through in your own life. We all have things we need to let go of. Journaling is one way to put your feelings on paper. Who knows, you might be writing more than you thought you would. That is how this book started.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Ann Strobl’s new book offers readers a source of comfort, encouragement, and inspiration for strengthening their faith walk.
Consumers can purchase “Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Devotionals to Reach Those Who Need a Reminder: Our God, If You Choose Him, Loves You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories